Kronos Bio's Investigational CDK9 Inhibitor KB-0742 to be Featured in Four Preclinical Poster Presentations at American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2022

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kronos Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: KRON), a company dedicated to transforming the lives of those affected by cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that it will present preclinical data on its internally discovered, highly selective, oral cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9) inhibitor, KB-0742, in four poster presentations at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022, being held April 8-13 in New Orleans.



Kronos Bio is currently evaluating KB-0742 in a Phase 1/2 trial. The company reported preliminary positive data from the study last year and expects to announce the recommended Phase 2 dose and share additional Phase 1 data in Q4 2022.

The AACR posters include data from the assessment of KB-0742 in preclinical models of MYC-amplified solid tumors, including small-cell lung cancer, triple-negative breast cancer and ovarian cancer, as well as transcriptionally addicted cancers, including chordoma and sarcoma. The company will also present data related to the use of a liquid biopsy assay, which will be used to evaluate patient response to KB-0742 in the ongoing Phase 1/2 study.

The abstracts are now available on the AACR website. Details of the poster presentations are as follows:

Poster Title: CDK9 inhibition via KB-0742 is a potential strategy to treat transcriptionally addicted cancers

Abstract Number: 2564

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.



Poster Title: CDK9 inhibitor KB-0742 is active in preclinical models of small-cell lung cancer

Abstract Number: 2565

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Poster Title: KB-0742 is active in preclinical MYC-high models of triple-negative breast cancer, ovarian, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

Abstract Number: 2639

Date and Time: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Poster Title: Development of a liquid biopsy assay to longitudinally monitor changes in mutations’ allelic frequency in response to KB-0742

Abstract Number: 535

Date and Time: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

All times are in Central Time.

About KB-0742

KB-0742 is a highly selective, orally bioavailable inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9) in development for the treatment of MYC-amplified solid tumors. CDK9 is a global regulator of transcription and plays an essential role in both the expression and function of MYC, a well-characterized transcription factor and a long-recognized driver of cancer that is amplified in approximately 30% of solid tumors, including those affecting the lungs, ovaries, esophagus, breast, stomach, pancreas and liver. KB-0742 was generated and optimized from a compound that was identified using the company’s proprietary small molecule microarray (SMM) screening platform.

About Kronos Bio, Inc.

Kronos Bio is an integrated discovery through late-stage clinical development biopharmaceutical company, focused on developing therapies that target the dysregulated transcription that causes cancer and other serious diseases. Kronos Bio’s lead investigational compound is entospletinib, an orally administered, selective inhibitor targeting spleen tyrosine kinase (SYK) in clinical development for the frontline treatment of NPM1-mutated acute myeloid leukemia (AML) in combination with intensive chemotherapy. The company is also developing KB-0742, an orally administered inhibitor of cyclin dependent kinase 9 (CDK9), in Phase 1/2 clinical development for the treatment of MYC-amplified or overexpressing solid tumors.

Kronos Bio is based in San Mateo, Calif., and has a research facility in Cambridge, Mass. For more information, visit www.kronosbio.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

