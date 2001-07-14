Northern Trust Asset Management Creates Asia-Pacific Based Team of Quantitative Specialists

Northern Trust Asset Management, one of the world’s leading investment managers, has created a team of quantitative specialists focused on Asia-Pacific, based in Melbourne and Hong Kong. Leading the newly created team, from Melbourne, is Scott Bennett who has been named as head of quantitative investment solutions, Asia-Pacific, and joins Northern Trust Asset Management’s Asia-Pacific executive group.

Scott Bennett has been appointed as head of quantitative investment solutions, Asia-Pacific, at Northern Trust Asset Management.

“Throughout the pandemic, Northern Trust Asset Management has remained laser focused on supporting our clients' needs, and has seen expanded growth across the region, particularly in demand for our integrated quantitative and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) solutions,” said John McCareins, head of Northern Trust Asset Management in Asia-Pacific. “In creating our local based team of experts for quantitative investment solutions, we ensure we are well placed to continue to support our existing and new client demands.”

Bennett joined Northern Trust Asset Management in 2018 to take up the newly created role of head of quantitative research for Australia and New Zealand. Prior to joining the asset manager, he spent 14 years at global asset manager Russell Investments and has, during his career, worked in a range of roles in Australia and the United States.

“Our range of quantitative strategies is designed to support the unique requirements of our investors worldwide,” said Michael Hunstad, Ph.D. head of quantitative strategies at Northern Trust Asset Management. “Under Scott’s leadership, we are excited to expand our innovative solutions and our factor research and client solutions across Asia-Pacific, bringing our carefully constructed, outcome oriented quantitative capabilities to more clients.”

Northern Trust Asset Management is among the world’s largest investment managers. The firm helps investors navigate changing market environments, so they can confidently realize their long-term objectives. Its investment philosophy is rooted in the belief that investors should be compensated for the risks they take – in all market environments and any investment strategy.

By combining robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management, Northern Trust Asset Management is able to craft innovative and efficient solutions that deliver targeted investment outcomes. Its solutions and diverse insights are delivered to clients from its network of offices across the globe. Northern Trust Asset Management has four offices across Asia-Pacific, in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Singapore and Melbourne.

About Northern Trust Asset Management

Northern+Trust+Asset+Management is a global investment manager that helps investors navigate changing market environments, so they can confidently realize their long-term objectives. Entrusted with US$1.3 trillion of investor assets as of December 31, 2021, we understand that investing ultimately serves a greater purpose and believe investors should be compensated for the risks they take — in all market environments and any investment strategy. That’s why we combine robust capital markets research, expert portfolio construction and comprehensive risk management to craft innovative and efficient solutions that deliver targeted investment outcomes. As engaged contributors to our communities, we consider it a great privilege to serve our investors and our communities with integrity, respect, and transparency.

Northern Trust Asset Management is composed of Northern Trust Investments, Inc., Northern Trust Global Investments Limited, Northern Trust Fund Managers (Ireland) Limited, Northern Trust Global Investments Japan, K.K., NT Global Advisors, Inc., 50 South Capital Advisors, LLC, Belvedere Advisors LLC and investment personnel of The Northern Trust Company of Hong Kong Limited and The Northern Trust Company.

