Drive Shack Inc. Schedules Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE: DS) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results before market-open on Friday, March 11, 2022. A copy of the press release and earnings supplement will be posted to the Company’s Investor Relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.driveshack.com.

In addition, management will host a live conference call and webcast that morning starting at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-866-342-8591 (from within the U.S.) or 1-203-518-9713 (from outside of the U.S.) ten minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call and referencing conference ID: DSQ421.

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available to the public on a listen-only basis on the Company’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fir.driveshack.com.

A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available after 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, March 11, 2022 through 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, March 18, 2022, and may be accessed by dialing 1-800-839-2486 (from within the U.S.) or 1-402-220-7223 (from outside of the U.S.).

About Drive Shack Inc.

Drive Shack Inc. is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses focused on bringing people together through competitive socializing. Today, our portfolio consists of American Golf, Drive Shack and Puttery.

