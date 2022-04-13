BioInvent AACR data boost prospects for BI-1808

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / March 8, 2022 / BioInvent International ( STO:BINV, Financial) BioInvent International AB ("BioInvent") (Nasdaq Stockholm: BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces that data regarding the anti-TNFR2 drug candidate BI-1808, currently in clinical development, will be presented at the forthcoming annual meeting of the American Association for Cancer Research in April 2022 (AACR22).

"The exciting translational data that will be presented on BI-1808 clearly show why we are so enthusiastic about our ongoing clinical studies in solid tumors. It is highly encouraging that we see similar biomarker correlations in patient samples as we observe in the preclinical setting" "said Martin Welschof, CEO of BioInvent.

BI-1808 is an antibody from BioInvent's n-CoDeR/F.I.R.S.T™ platform directed against tumor necrosis factor receptor-2 (TNFR2).

The results from the toxicological studies demonstrate a very good tolerability profile, and likewise, there has been no safety concerns in the clinical trial to date. Furthermore, in vivo studies using experimental cancer models showed a clear relationship between dose, receptor occupancy (RO) and efficacy. In both mouse tumor models and in the toxicology studies, soluble TNFR2 was clearly modulated by the treatment and closely correlated with RO. Like in the preclinical studies, correlations between dose, RO and soluble TNFR2 have clearly been observed in patients in the ongoing Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

AACR 2022 will take place on April 8-13, 2022, at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - New Orleans, LA, US. The BI-1808 poster is entitled "BI-1808 - a first in class ligand-blocking TNFR2 antibody for cancer immunotherapy" with presentation details as follows:

Session Category: Clinical Research Excluding Trials

Session Title: Vaccines / Immunomodulatory Agents and Interventions

Session Date and Time: Wednesday Apr 13, 2022, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM CDT

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 34

Poster Board Number: 10

Abstract Number: 4156

The abstract can be accessed on the AACR annual meeting website: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2022/.

