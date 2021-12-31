Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. Buys FS KKR Capital Corp, Invesco Senior Loan ETF, KVH Industries Inc, Sells SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Six Flags Entertainment Corp

- New Purchases: FSK, BKLN, KVHI, UBS, AFAQU, PNTM, TLGA, BGSX, MIT, NOTV, NAAC, PPGH,
- Added Positions: CPSS, SAR, CPHC,
- Sold Out: GLD, SIX,
These are the top 5 holdings of BLACK DIAMOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.L.C.
- Consumer Portfolio Services Inc (CPSS) - 4,071,500 shares, 25.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.60%
- FS KKR Capital Corp (FSK) - 1,874,244 shares, 20.83% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Saratoga Investment Corp (SAR) - 978,397 shares, 15.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.84%
- Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) - 1,150,000 shares, 13.49% of the total portfolio. New Position
- KVH Industries Inc (KVHI) - 1,283,432 shares, 6.26% of the total portfolio. New Position
Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in FS KKR Capital Corp. The purchase prices were between $19.92 and $23.13, with an estimated average price of $21.58. The stock is now traded at around $23.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 20.83%. The holding were 1,874,244 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN)
Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Invesco Senior Loan ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.69 and $22.04, with an estimated average price of $21.92. The stock is now traded at around $21.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 13.49%. The holding were 1,150,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: KVH Industries Inc (KVHI)
Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in KVH Industries Inc. The purchase prices were between $8.85 and $11.23, with an estimated average price of $10.03. The stock is now traded at around $8.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.26%. The holding were 1,283,432 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: UBS Group AG (UBS)
Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in UBS Group AG. The purchase prices were between $15.96 and $18.59, with an estimated average price of $17.63. The stock is now traded at around $16.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.09%. The holding were 537,089 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Pontem Corp (PNTM)
Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in Pontem Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.71 and $9.87, with an estimated average price of $9.78. The stock is now traded at around $9.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 249,826 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AF Acquisition Corp (AFAQU)
Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. initiated holding in AF Acquisition Corp. The purchase prices were between $9.84 and $10, with an estimated average price of $9.93. The stock is now traded at around $9.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 250,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Canterbury Park Holding Corp (CPHC)
Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. added to a holding in Canterbury Park Holding Corp by 24.90%. The purchase prices were between $15.5 and $18.17, with an estimated average price of $16.62. The stock is now traded at around $19.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 593,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD)
Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in SPDR Gold Shares ETF. The sale prices were between $163.92 and $174.5, with an estimated average price of $167.93.Sold Out: Six Flags Entertainment Corp (SIX)
Black Diamond Capital Management, L.l.c. sold out a holding in Six Flags Entertainment Corp. The sale prices were between $36.12 and $46.2, with an estimated average price of $41.6.
