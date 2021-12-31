Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, Sells JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD , Invesco Emerging Ma

- New Purchases: SJNK, CSCO, ABNB, VUG, AMZN, GOOGL, INTU, UPS, DIS, FB, SHV,
- Added Positions: SPY, VTI, BND, QQQ, VFH, IEFA, VYM, SCHA, IWM, VNQ, VCSH, SCHB, SCHP, VTIP, STIP, XLP, MINT, SUB, SCHO, IAU, SCHV, AXP, V, TSLA, NKE,
- Reduced Positions: JPST, PCY, BNDX, AGG, AGGY, AAPL, SCHF, FTSL, HYD, IEMG, IWF, JNK, WMT,
- Sold Out: VXX,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 80,158 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 23.82%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 127,851 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.62%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 344,688 shares, 7.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.59%
- Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 141,726 shares, 4.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.87%
- Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) - 189,125 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 38.90%
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.53 and $27.01, with an estimated average price of $26.8. The stock is now traded at around $25.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.62%. The holding were 207,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $54.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 45,354 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Airbnb Inc (ABNB)
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Airbnb Inc. The purchase prices were between $156.38 and $207.21, with an estimated average price of $176.14. The stock is now traded at around $142.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 4,606 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $256.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 1,788 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $2720.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 106 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2673.19 and $2996.77, with an estimated average price of $2884.33. The stock is now traded at around $2542.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 84 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 23.82%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $416.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 80,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.62%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $210.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.65%. The holding were 127,851 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 38.90%. The purchase prices were between $83.8 and $85.21, with an estimated average price of $84.52. The stock is now traded at around $81.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.3%. The holding were 189,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 30.23%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $323.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 30,284 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard Financials ETF by 39.65%. The purchase prices were between $92.72 and $100.42, with an estimated average price of $97.06. The stock is now traded at around $87.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.54%. The holding were 67,845 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF (VYM)
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc added to a holding in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Indx ETF by 24.34%. The purchase prices were between $103.44 and $112.16, with an estimated average price of $108.07. The stock is now traded at around $107.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 74,843 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD (VXX)
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc sold out a holding in Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP ETN REDEEM 23/01/2048 USD . The sale prices were between $18.53 and $27.96, with an estimated average price of $22.13.Reduced: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST)
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc reduced to a holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 70.91%. The sale prices were between $50.43 and $50.57, with an estimated average price of $50.48. The stock is now traded at around $50.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -4.72%. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc still held 119,763 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY)
Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc reduced to a holding in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 64.23%. The sale prices were between $25.31 and $26.7, with an estimated average price of $26.05. The stock is now traded at around $21.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.73%. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors, Inc still held 47,997 shares as of 2021-12-31.
