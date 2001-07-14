AMRYT PHARMA ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Amryt Pharma plc on Behalf of Amryt Pharma Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Amryt Pharma plc (“Amryt Pharma” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMYT) on behalf of Amryt Pharma stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Amryt Pharma has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 28, 2022, Amryt Pharma issued a press release “announc[ing] it has received a Complete Response Letter (CRL) from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regarding its New Drug Application (NDA) for Oleogel-S10, for the treatment of the cutaneous manifestations of Dystrophic and Junctional Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB)”. Amryt Pharma reported that “[t]he FDA communicated that it had completed its review of the application and has determined that the application cannot be approved in its present form” and “has asked Amryt to submit additional confirmatory evidence of effectiveness for Oleogel-S10 in EB.”

On this news, Amryt Pharma’s American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”) declined by $1.15 per ADS, or approximately 14.15%, from $8.13 per ADS to close at $6.98 per ADS on February 28, 2022.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Amryt Pharma shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Alexandra Raymond by email at [email protected], telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling+out+this+contact+form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220308006403/en/