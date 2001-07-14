CANO HEALTH ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Cano Health, Inc. on Behalf of Cano Health Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CANO) on behalf of Cano Health stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Cano Health has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 28, 2022, Cano issued a press release “announc[ing] it will delay its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings release, conference call and 2022 guidance updates, previously scheduled for Monday, February 28, 2022.”

Cano stated that it “currently anticipates filing a Form 12b-25, Notification of Late Filing, no later than March 2, 2022, which will provide the Company with a 15-day calendar extension to file its Form 10-K” and “expects to report fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings, as well as increased full year 2022 guidance, on or before March 16, 2022, the expiration date of the extension period.”

On this news, Cano’s stock price fell $0.32 per share, or 6.17%, to close at $4.87 per share on February 28, 2022.

