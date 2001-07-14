SELECTQUOTE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating SelectQuote, Inc. on Behalf of SelectQuote Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against SelectQuote, Inc. (“SelectQuote” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SLQT) on behalf of SelectQuote stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether SelectQuote has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On February 7, 2022, SelectQuote reported its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2022. Among other items, SelectQuote reported a quarterly loss of $0.84 per share and a 45% year-over-year revenue decline. The Company's Chief Executive Officer Tim Danker attributed the shortfall to “unexpected challenges” in SelectQuote’s Medicare Advantage business. In addition, SelectQuote updated its 2022 guidance to forecast a net loss of $255 million to $236 million.

On this news, SelectQuote’s stock price fell $2.99 per share, or 45.79%, to close at $3.54 per share on February 8, 2022.

