Centamin PLC Announces Notice of Retail Investor Event

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 /Centamin plc ("Centamin", "Group" or "the Company") ( LSE:CEY, Financial)( TSX:CEE, Financial)

NOTICE OF RETAIL INVESTOR EVENT

Centamin will host a virtual retail investor presentation on Wednesday, 23 March 2022. Members of the Company's Executive and Senior Management team will update shareholders on the Company's performance to date this year and progress towards the strategic goals of maximising the value of Sukari, unlocking the embedded growth opportunities within the business and our commitment to stakeholder returns.

The event will provide opportunities for questions through a Q&A session at the end of the presentation.

EVENT ACCESS

The event will start at 14:00 GMT and will be held via the Investor Meet Company platform. A replay of the event and presentation material will be made available through Company's website and the Investor Meet Company platform.

Investors are invited to register for the webinar via https://www.investormeetcompany.com/centamin-plc/register-investor. Please note, that those who already follow the Company on the Investor Meet Company platform will automatically be invited.

QUESTIONS

Investors are welcome to submit questions prior to the event through the above link or by emailing them to [email protected].

ABOUT CENTAMIN

Centamin is an established gold producer, with premium listings on both the London Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange. The Company's flagship asset is the Sukari Gold Mine ("Sukari"), Egypt's largest and first modern gold mine, as well as one of the world's largest producing mines. Since production began in 2009 Sukari has produced circa 5 million ounces of gold, and today has a projected mine life of 12 years.

Through its large portfolio of exploration assets in Egypt and West Africa, Centamin is advancing an active pipeline of future growth prospects, including the Doropo project in Côte d'Ivoire, and over 3,000km2 of highly prospective exploration ground in Egypt's Arabian Nubian Shield.

Centamin practices responsible mining activities, recognising its responsibility to not only deliver operational and financial performance but to create lasting mutual benefit for all stakeholders through good corporate citizenship.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Please visit the website www.centamin.com or contact:

Centamin plc Alexandra Barter-Carse, Corporate Communications +44 (0) 7700 713 738 [email protected] Buchanan Bobby Morse/ Ariadna Peretz/ James Husband + 44 (0) 20 7466 5000 [email protected]

LEI: 213800PDI9G7OUKLPV84

Company No: 109180

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact [email protected] or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Centamin PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/692171/Centamin-PLC-Announces-Notice-of-Retail-Investor-Event



