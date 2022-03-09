VirExit Technologies, Inc. BreatheEasyMask Is Virus-Blocking And Reduces Environmental Waste

Mask is Reusable and Made of Environmentally Sound Materials

RICHLAND, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / VirExit Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:VXIT) is pleased to announce its' BreatheEasyMask™ is environmentally sound and reduces waste globally. The VirExit BreatheEasyMask hosts trademark 907122550 and is made by Fine Guard® using the LIVINGUARD® patented technology. The mask can be cleaned and worn for approximately one year, therefore reducing the unnecessary waste caused by disposable masks.

"As mask mandates are again changing, and travel-based organizations are required to continue masking indefinitely, seats on flights are being sold at all time high. This is creating an incredible global need for safe, reusable virus-blocking masks, like our BreatheEasyMask," said Web Barth, Vice President of Sales, VirExit Technologies.

The abundance of masks being thrown out daily has turned masking itself into a level of waste not seen since the onset of disposable plastics. "The Covid-19 pandemic is estimated to generate up to 7,200 tons of medical waste every day, much of which is disposable masks," according to a recent MIT study.

Fine Guard's reusable LIVINGUARD fabric is the backbone of the VirExit BreatheEasyMask. It is supported by scientific laboratory results from several organizations including Product Safety Labs, The Medical Wellness Association, Freie Universitaet Berlin, The University of Arizona, and the Government of Singapore.

"We offer what we believe is the safest virus-blocking, planet and human protecting mask possible," said James C. Katzaroff, CEO, VirExit Technologies. "Our BreatheEasyMask is also the most comfortable and environmentally responsible mask on the market today. We know that once you try our mask, you'll feel safer than ever before."

The VirExit team of professionals is always evaluating a bevy of additional product that are onboarded regularly to our sites once they are tested and meet our strict criteria. The VirExit BreatheEasyMask by Fine Guard is available on https://breatheeasymask.com along with a variety of other health, safety, and wellness products.

About VirExit Technologies, Inc.

VirExit Technologies, Inc. (VXIT) is a diversified company focused on innovative, effective, ethical, and safe products within the health, safety, and wellness verticals. In 2020, the company purchased SaferPlace Technologies, LLC, whose purpose is to create a primary sales and marketing platform as a vertical online marketplace. This acquisition seeks to provide a single source for buyers and sellers of protective products and services which resonate with the VirExit Technologies mission statement: making the world a healthier and safer place with innovative, ethical and effective technologies. For investor relations information please contact [email protected] .

