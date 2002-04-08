PDS Biotechnology Announces Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDS Biotechnology Corporation ( PDSB), a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing novel cancer therapies and infectious disease vaccines based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T-cell activating technologies, today announced the Company will release financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021, on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, before the market opens. Following the release, management will host a conference call to review the financial results and provide a business update.

The conference call is scheduled to begin at 8:00 AM EDT on Wednesday, March 23, 2021. Participants should dial 877-407-3088 (United States) or 201-389-0927 (International) and mention PDS Biotechnology. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the investor relations page of the Company's website at www.pdsbiotech.com . After the live webcast, the event will be archived on PDS Biotech’s website for six months.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotech is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a growing pipeline of cancer and infectious disease immunotherapies based on the Company’s proprietary Versamune® and Infectimune™ T-cell activating technology platforms. Our Versamune®-based products have demonstrated the potential to overcome the limitations of current immunotherapy by inducing in vivo, large quantities of high-quality, highly potent polyfunctional tumor specific CD4+ helper and CD8+ killer T-cells. PDS Biotech has developed multiple therapies, based on combinations of Versamune® and disease-specific antigens, designed to train the immune system to better recognize diseased cells and effectively attack and destroy them. The Company’s pipeline products address various cancers including HPV16-associated cancers (anal, cervical, head and neck, penile, vaginal, vulvar) and breast, colon, lung, prostate and ovarian cancers.

Our Infectimune™ -based vaccines have demonstrated the potential to induce not only robust and durable neutralizing antibody responses, but also powerful T-cell responses including long-lasting memory T-cell responses. To learn more, please visit www.pdsbiotech.com or follow us on Twitter at @PDSBiotech.