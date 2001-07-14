Delivery Solutions Collaborates with Walmart GoLocal to Provide Premium Delivery Experience for Shoppers

Delivery+Solutions, the leading provider of third-party aggregation and orchestration software for last-mile delivery and fulfillment, announced today that Walmart GoLocal, Walmart’s white-label delivery as a service business, will join the Delivery Solutions platform as a last mile delivery service provider. The collaboration will further enable Delivery Solutions customers to deploy an omnichannel shopping experience complete with express, same-day and next-day delivery, providing retailers of all sizes with reliable, fast and efficient delivery.

“We are very excited about this collaboration with Walmart GoLocal, as both our brands share a dedication to customer service and retail client support. As part of our ongoing commitment, we look forward to providing our customers with access to all options for same-day delivery,” said Manil Uppal, founder of Delivery Solutions. “We are confident that Walmart GoLocal’s capabilities, combined with our expertise in cutting-edge omnichannel programs, will provide Delivery Solutions customers with even more convenience and flexibility.”

Since its inception in 2018, Delivery Solutions has made a name for itself by offering an end-to-end white-label solution that includes everything from e-commerce delivery intelligence while the consumer is browsing, to post-purchase tracking, visibility, and communication. Because of advancements in mobility and online access, customers today expect a wide range of innovative, instantaneous delivery options that fit their post-pandemic lifestyles. As the inventor and leader of same-day delivery aggregation and orchestration, Delivery Solutions continues to delight brands and customers with innovative fulfillment, delivery, and post-purchase customer notifications, while also offering a competitive offering for traditional brick and mortar retail clients.

“We’re thrilled to join the Delivery Solutions platform as a reliable delivery service provider and share our expertise in local delivery with businesses of all sizes,” said Harsit Patel, general manager of Walmart GoLocal. “Due to our coverage, cost and extensive delivery capabilities, we know that Delivery Solutions customers will find the fulfillment options that best fits their needs through Walmart GoLocal, including delivery in as little as 30 minutes.”

Walmart+GoLocal is a white-label delivery as a service offering that empowers businesses to grow using Walmart’s delivery capabilities and nationwide coverage at competitive pricing. This includes delivery on a range of assortment, including those with size and complex requirements, as well as the flexibility to meet varying timelines such as express, same-day and next-day. Walmart GoLocal is an important part of Walmart’s overall strategy, which includes diversifying its revenue streams and profit pools with initiatives like Walmart+Connect and Walmart+Fulfillment+Services.

About Delivery Solutions

Delivery Solutions offers an experience driven orchestration platform that enables success for many of the world’s leading omnichannel retail clients across multiple categories. With a powerful single API and dashboard, Delivery Solutions provides a vast last-mile ecosystem as well as best-in-class solutions for same-day delivery, curbside, in-store pickup, shipping, lockers, autonomous, drones, and enhanced post-purchase notifications. This last-mile delivery optimization includes innovative fulfillment models that both future-proof omnichannel strategies and enhance brands, allowing the ultimate customer delivery experience.

For more information, visit deliverysolutions.co and connect on LinkedIn.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better - anytime and anywhere - in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit approximately 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https%3A%2F%2Fcorporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https%3A%2F%2Ffacebook.com%2Fwalmart and on Twitter at https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2Fwalmart.

