Hannon Armstrong Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI), a leading investor in climate solutions, today announced that it has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World%26rsquo%3Bs+Most+Innovative+Companies for 2022, achieving the number four ranking in the finance+category. The World’s Most Innovative Companies list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today’s ever-changing world.

“We are honored to be selected as one of the Most Innovative Companies in the World for our unique vision and impact in the climate solutions market,” said Jeffrey W. Eckel, Hannon Armstrong Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Investing solely in climate solutions and measuring the efficiency of those investments in reducing carbon has been our unwavering focus to drive a climate positive future.”

Hannon Armstrong was awarded for its pioneering investment thesis and steadfast commitment to decarbonization as “one of the largest and most established climate investors.” Fast Company’s editors also noted that “long before climate tech came into vogue, the firm has been backing projects in solar, wind, and other elements of green infrastructure that will reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change.”

The award caps off a year of continuous innovation, business success, and decarbonization impact for Hannon Armstrong, with the company investing over $1.7 billion in climate solutions in 2021. Nearly 6 million cumulative metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions are avoided annually through the firm’s investments—the equivalent to eliminating emissions from approximately 700,000 average U.S. homes every year.

The esteemed recognition from Fast Company follows several other recent Hannon Armstrong awards, including the 2021 Corporate Governance Award for Best ESG Reporting (small to mid-cap) from Corporate Secretary, the 2021 ESG Award – Environment from IJGlobal, and inclusion on the Real Leaders® Top Impact Companies List for 2022 and 2021.

“The world’s most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they’re fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions,” said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

Fast Company’sMost Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

