Currency Exchange International to Report First Quarter 2022 Results and Host Earnings Conference Call on March 17, 2022 at 8:30 AM EDT

TORONTO, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Currency Exchange International, Corp. (the “Company”) (TSX: CXI; OTCBB: CURN), announces it will report its financial results for the First Quarter of 2022 pre-market open on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. (EDT). The Company will host an earnings conference call with management on Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT), in which they will discuss these recent financial and operational results. Additionally, management and the board of directors will also host CXI’s 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders, to be held virtually at 12:00 p.m. (EDT) on March 17, 2022.



CXI Financial Reporting and Conference Call Details

Financial Results Release:

The Company will release its financial results for the First Quarter of 2022 at 7:30 a.m. (EDT) on Wednesday March 16, 2022.

Earnings Conference Call Details

The Company plans to host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (EDT) on Thursday March 17, 2022. To participate in or listen to the call, please dial the appropriate number:

Toll Free: 1-855-336-7594

Conference ID Number: 8384223

For those unavailable to participate, a recorded copy of the conference call will be available on the company website.

Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Investors and interested parties are invited to attend CXI’s 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders.

AGM Date and Time:

Thursday, March 17, 2022, 12:00 p.m. EDT

How to Attend:

The 2022 CXI annual meeting will be held virtually again this year. You can participate in the Virtual meeting by logging on to the webinar:

https://www.meetview.com/cxi20220317nv/

To attend, vote and submit questions during the meeting, enter your control number found on your Proxy card or Voting Instruction form. If you do not have a control number, you may still attend the meeting as a guest, but you will not be able to vote.

How to Vote:

Shareholders are encouraged to vote before the meeting prior to the Proxy deadline of 12:00 p.m. Eastern time on March 15, 2022, or they may vote at the meeting.

Online before the meeting:

Go to website www.investorvote.com

Online during the meeting:

Go to website https://www.meetview.com/cxi20220317nv/

By mail before the meeting:

Complete, sign, date, and return your proxy card in the envelope provided

By phone before the meeting:

1(866) 732-VOTE (8683) Toll-Free North America

By phone during the meeting:

1(888) 396-8049 Toll-Free North America

Have any questions?

Questions can be emailed directly to investor[email protected], or you can contact our transfer agent, Computershare Trust Company of Canada, by phone at one of the numbers below:

General Questions about the meeting or to obtain your control number to vote: 1 (800) 564-6253 (toll-free in Canada and the United States)

About Currency Exchange International, Corp.

The Company is in the business of providing a range of foreign exchange technology and processing services in North America. Primary products and services include the exchange of foreign currencies, wire transfer payments, Global EFTs, purchase and sale of foreign bank drafts and international travelers’ cheques, and foreign cheque clearing. Related services include the licensing of proprietary FX software applications delivered on its web-based interface, www.ceifx.com (“CXIFX”), and licensing retail foreign currency operations to select companies in agreed locations.

The Company’s wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary, Exchange Bank of Canada, based in Toronto, Canada, provides foreign exchange and international payment services to financial institutions and select corporate clients in Canada through the use of its proprietary software – www.ebcfx.com.

Contact Information

For further information please contact:

Bill Mitoulas

Investor Relations

(416) 479-9547

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.ceifx.com

