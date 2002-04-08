Revolution Medicines Announces Seven Oral Presentations at the Upcoming American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2022

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. ( RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers, today announced the company will make seven oral presentations at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2022 being held April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.



Four of the company’s oral presentations will be featured in the conference mini-symposium session entitled “Targeting the RAS Oncogene.” These presentations will describe recent research findings regarding Revolution Medicines’ broad pipeline of RAS(ON) Inhibitors currently in development, including RMC-6236 (RASMULTI), RMC-6291 (KRASG12C), RMC-9805 (KRASG12D) and RMC-8839 (KRASG13C).

Three additional oral presentations from Revolution Medicines will provide deeper insights into the tri-complex RAS(ON) inhibitor platform. These will highlight the mechanisms underlying this novel inhibitor modality and the broad potential of this platform to target the RAS(ON) form of multiple oncogenic RAS variants and deliver first-in-class therapeutics designed to address the significant unmet needs of patients with RAS-addicted cancers.

Additionally, collaborators of Revolution Medicines will make four separate poster presentations. Three of these describe the activity of the company’s RAS(ON) Inhibitors and/or RAS Companion Inhibitors in preclinical models. A fourth relates to machine-learning digital pathology in support of clinical biomarker strategies.

Details of the planned presentations are as follows:

Revolution Medicines Oral Presentations:













Title:

Discovery and development of RAS(ON) inhibitors beyond KRASG12C Presenter:

Elena S. Koltun, Ph.D., vice president, medicinal chemistry Session:

Chemistry to the Clinic, Part 1 of 3 – Targeting RAS Beyond KRASG12C Date/Time:

9:00 - 9:20 a.m. Central on April 9, 2022

Title:

Translating frontier oncology targets to outsmart cancer Presenter:

Matthew Holderfield, Ph.D., senior director, cancer cell and systems biology Session:

Challenging Drug Targets Date/Time:

10:20 – 10:40 a.m. Central on April 12, 2022

Title:

Pediatric Cancer Drug Discovery: The RAS/MAPK Pathway Presenter:

Clay Gustafson, M.D., Ph.D., senior medical director Session:

Pediatric Cancer Working Group Town Hall Meeting Date/Time:

6:30 - 8:30 p.m. Central on April 10, 2022





Collaborator Poster Presentations:





Title:

Effective in vivo treatment of endometrial tumor models with coexistent mutant PI3K and PTEN inactivation with a selective bi-steric mTORC1 kinase inhibitor Abstract Number:

LB089/14 Session:

Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 1 / Chemistry Presentation Time:

1:30 – 5:00 p.m. Central on April 11, 2022





Title:

Bi-steric mTORC1 inhibitor RMC-6772 synergizes with immune checkpoint inhibitors to induce sustained regression of MYC-driven hepatocellular carcinoma Abstract Number:

2662/5 Session:

Signaling Pathway Inhibitors Presentation Time:

9:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Central on April 12, 2022





Title:

Machine learning models identify histological features that can predict KEAP1 mutations in lung adenocarcinoma Abstract Number:

5059 Session:

Convergence Science and Systems Biology Presentation Time:

12:00 – 1:00 p.m. Central on April 8, 2022





About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) Inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS Companion Inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. RAS(ON) Inhibitors in development include RMC-6236 (RASMULTI), RMC-6291(KRASG12C), RMC-9805 (KRASG12D) and RMC-8839 (KRASG13C), and a pipeline of research compounds targeting additional RAS variants. RAS Companion Inhibitors in clinical development include RMC-4630 (SHP2) and RMC-5552 (mTORC1/4EBP1).

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered "forward-looking statements," including without limitation statements regarding the company’s development plans and its ability to advance its portfolio and R&D pipeline; the ability of the company’s therapies to address unmet needs of patients with RAS-addicted cancers; and the potential for the company’s therapies may be first-in-class. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "would," "believe," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including the company’s programs’ early stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, the company’s ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of the company’s capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape and the effects on the company’s business of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Revolution Medicines in general, see Revolution Medicines’ Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2022, and its future periodic reports to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, Revolution Medicines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.