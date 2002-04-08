Asure Announces QuickBooks® Online Integration to Enhance Efficiency and Productivity for Accountants and Payroll Clients

AUSTIN, Texas, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asure Software, Inc., ( ASUR), a leading provider of cloud-based Human Capital Management (“HCM”) software solutions, today announced its new integration with Intuit QuickBooks® to help accountants and clients save time and be more productive in this challenging tax season coming upon us.



The new integration allows Asure’s users to automatically sync their payroll data with QuickBooks Online, eliminating the need to enter payroll manually or duplicate information between the general ledger and accounting software. This saves time and ensures payroll data is accurately entered into QuickBooks.

Accountants can use their extra time to provide more strategic offerings and value for clients, such as easier management of the clients’ finances with Asure on-demand or automated payroll and tax reporting, which can save time preparing financial documents and ultimately providing better service.

“This platform integration is helping our customers be more efficient and save time so they can focus more on strategic business decisions that help them grow,” said, Pat Goepel, Chairman, and CEO of Asure. “Our clients can count on Asure to be their one-stop-shop for managing all of their payroll and HR needs, like Time and Attendance, Employee Onboarding, Benefits Administration, and Performance Management Software, in addition to the turnkey HR Consulting Services”, added Goepel.

