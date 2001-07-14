The New York Stock Exchange Announces Launch of the NYSE Sustainability Advisory Council

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure, announced today the launch of the NYSE Sustainability Advisory Council. The council will bring together select sustainability leaders within the NYSE community of more than 2,400 listed companies to identify and share global best practices addressing environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues.

Elizabeth King, ICE’s Chief Regulatory Officer and President of ICE ESG, will chair the council.

“ESG is a primary focus of the leaders I speak with, whether they are CEOs of our largest NYSE-listed companies or the founders of startups working toward their IPOs,” said Lynn Martin, President of the New York Stock Exchange. “ESG continues to move higher on the agenda as investors ask companies to broaden their focus to all stakeholders. The NYSE Sustainability Advisory Council is designed to help companies navigate this complex and evolving terrain.”

“Looking at sustainability at the corporate level, ICE data shows that larger public companies are farther along in key areas like measurement and disclosure than their smaller counterparts,” said Elizabeth King, Chair of the NYSE Sustainability Advisory Council. “We believe that by leveraging the power of our NYSE community, we can help raise all boats and advance the identification, development and adoption of best practices at organizations of all sizes.”

The NYSE and ICE together offer a powerful array of data, tools and markets to provide transparency into ESG risks and opportunities and help enable companies in their decision making on sustainability issues. The NYSE Board Advisory Council, for example, addresses the critical need for inclusive leadership and cultivates diversity on public and private company boards by connecting candidates with companies seeking directors.

Separately, ICE is a leader in operating the world’s most liquid environmental markets, which help set prices for carbon and other assets. ICE also offers ESG Data, with ESG attributes for companies, municipalities and mortgage-backed securities, and recently added to these capabilities with two acquisitions in climate data and analytics. Members of the NYSE community can leverage the exchange’s ESG Advisory team, benchmark their own ESG disclosures against peers, and take advantage of content like the NYSE’s ESG Best Practices Guide.

About NYSE Group

NYSE Group is a subsidiary of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of data, technology and market infrastructure. NYSE Group’s equity exchanges -- the New York Stock Exchange, NYSE American, NYSE Arca, NYSE Chicago and NYSE National -- trade more U.S. equity volume than any other exchange group. The NYSE is the premier global venue for capital raising. NYSE Arca Options and NYSE Amex Options are leading equity options exchanges. To learn more, visit nyse.com

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.(NYSE: ICE) is a Fortune 500 company that designs, builds and operates digital networks to connect people to opportunity. We provide financial technology and data services across major asset classes that offer our customers access to mission-critical workflow tools that increase transparency and operational efficiencies. We operate exchanges, including the New York Stock Exchange, and clearing houses that help people invest, raise capital and manage risk across multiple asset classes. Our comprehensive fixed income data services and execution capabilities provide information, analytics and platforms that help our customers capitalize on opportunities and operate more efficiently. At ICE Mortgage Technology, we are transforming and digitizing the U.S. residential mortgage process, from consumer engagement through loan registration. Together, we transform, streamline and automate industries to connect our customers to opportunity.

Trademarks of ICE and/or its affiliates include Intercontinental Exchange, ICE, ICE block design, NYSE and New York Stock Exchange. Information regarding additional trademarks and intellectual property rights of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. and/or its affiliates is located here. Key Information Documents for certain products covered by the EU Packaged Retail and Insurance-based Investment Products Regulation can be accessed on the relevant exchange website under the heading “Key Information Documents (KIDS).”

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 -- Statements in this press release regarding ICE's business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see ICE's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filings, including, but not limited to, the risk factors in ICE's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, as filed with the SEC on February 3, 2022.

ICE-CORP

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005082/en/