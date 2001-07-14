Graham Corporation Names Christopher Thome as Chief Financial Officer

Graham+Corporation (NYSE: GHM), a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the defense/space, energy/new energy and chemical/petrochemical industries, announced today that Christopher J. Thome will join Graham Corporation as Vice President - Finance and Chief Financial Officer effective April 4, 2022. He joins Graham from Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: AMOT) where he served as Corporate Controller and Treasurer. He brings nearly 30 years of experience in finance and accounting leadership, audit, public company financial reporting, treasury, operational accounting and shared services implementation.

Daniel J. Thoren, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “We are excited to have Chris join the Graham team. We expect his significant experience with financial controls, shared services, treasury, tax and operational cost accounting to be of great value as we continue to evolve Graham into a diversified industrial technology company serving the defense and energy industries. He has demonstrated critical leadership skills, initiative, strong financial controls and operational knowledge while implementing processes that improve efficiencies and reduce costs. While we have current challenges that we are addressing, we are encouraged about the future of the Company and believe we are building a team that can drive growth and deliver value for our shareholders.”

Prior to his role at Allied Motion, Mr. Thome held progressively advancing roles at Integer Holdings (NYSE: ITGR) including Senior Director – Treasurer and Senior Director – Financial Reporting, Treasury Operations and Shared Services. He also previously was Vice President – Reporting and Investor Relations Manager with First Niagara Financial Group. He began his career as a Senior Accountant with PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. Mr. Thome, a Certified Public Accountant, earned his B.S. in accounting at Canisius College and his Executive M.B.A. at the University at Buffalo SUNY.

Mr. Thome succeeds Jeffrey F. Glajch, who previously announced his retirement from Graham.

ABOUT GRAHAM CORPORATION

Graham is a global business that designs, manufactures and sells critical equipment for the defense/space, energy/new energy and chemical/petrochemical industries. The Graham and Barber-Nichols’ global brands are built upon world-renowned engineering expertise in vacuum and heat transfer, cryogenics, and turbomachinery technologies, as well as the Company’s responsive and flexible service and unsurpassed quality.

Graham routinely posts news and other important information on its website, www.graham-mfg.com, where additional comprehensive information on Graham Corporation and its subsidiaries can be found.

