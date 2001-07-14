Flux Power to Participate & Unveil Two New Lithium-Ion Battery Packs at MODEX 2022 on March 28-31, 2022

Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX), a developer of advanced lithium-ion battery packs for commercial and industrial equipment, today announced that it will participate in the upcoming MODEX+2022, the world’s largest manufacturing and supply chain tradeshow, taking place from March 28 to 31, 2022, at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Flux Power will showcase its complete product line at booth+C5688, which includes lithium-ion solutions for Class I-III material handling equipment and introduce two new products for the three-wheel forklift segment and the Autonomous Mobile Robot and Automated Guided Vehicle spaces.

Flux Power Chief Technical Officer Paulus Geantil will also be presenting an educational+seminar titled, “Why Lithium-ion Chemistry Matters When It Comes to Powering Your Equipment Fleet”. The seminar will take place on Monday, March 28 at 3:45 pm Eastern Time in Theater E.

"MODEX is the largest and most anticipated event in the manufacturing and supply chain industries, and we look forward to showcasing our complete product line to new and existing customers,” said Ron Dutt, Chief Executive Officer of Flux Power. “As a company dedicated to leading the adoption of clean, safe, and innovative lithium technology platforms, we are very happy to also be unveiling the newest additions to our industrial and commercial energy solutions for three-wheel forklifts and AGVs / AMRs as we continue expanding into new applications."

About MODEX 2022

MODEX is one of the largest manufacturing and supply chain events for the year. From education to new technology, MODEX allows attendees to connect, learn, and meet with new contacts and discover the latest trends in the industry.

About Flux Power Holdings, Inc.

Flux Power (NASDAQ: FLUX) designs, manufactures, and sells advanced lithium-ion energy storage solutions for a range of industrial and commercial sectors including material handling, airport ground support equipment (GSE), and stationary energy storage. Flux Power’s lithium-ion battery packs, including the proprietary battery management system (BMS) and telemetry, provide customers with a better performing, lower cost of ownership, and more environmentally friendly alternative, in many instances, to traditional lead acid and propane-based solutions. Lithium-ion battery packs reduce CO2 emissions and help improve sustainability and ESG metrics for fleets. For more information, please visit www.fluxpower.com.

