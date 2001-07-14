Turtle Beach & ROCCAT Reveal the All-new Scout Air and SYN Buds Air True Wireless Earbuds – Perfect for Mobile Gaming

Best-selling console gaming headset brand Turtle+Beach®, and ROCCAT® – Turtle Beach Corporation’s (NASDAQ: HEAR) award-winning PC peripherals brand, today unveiled the all-new Scout+Air%26trade%3B and SYN%26trade%3B+Buds+Airtrue wireless gaming earbuds. Designed for console and PC gamers on-the-go and for fans of each brand, the Turtle Beach Scout Air and ROCCAT SYN Buds Air true wireless earbuds are compatible with iOS, Android, and other Bluetooth®-enabled devices like Nintendo Switch™, Windows PCs, and Mac®. For mobile gaming, the Scout Air and SYN Buds Air feature Game Mode for 60ms, low-latency feedback to ensure critical in-battle audio recognition. They also offer 20 hours of total battery and are IPX4-rated for sweat and water-resistance, so listening to music or podcasts while working-out between gaming sessions will not pose a problem. Dual mics deliver top clarity, and the included multiple ear tip options provide a comfortable fit for long gaming sessions. Features including customizable touch-enabled controls, easy selection of EQ presets, activating low-latency Game Mode, and battery monitoring are available via Turtle Beach’s Audio Hub app for the Scout Air, and via ROCCAT’s SYN Buds Air app. Turtle Beach’s Scout Air and ROCCAT’s SYN Buds Air true wireless earbuds are available for pre-order today at www.turtlebeach.com and www.roccat.com, respectively, as well as at participating retailers worldwide for a $99.99 MSRP. Both versions will launch at participating retailers worldwide on March 21, 2022.

“The mobile gaming market grew to nearly $100 billion in 2021, and we’re continuing to expand our portfolio of mobile gaming products so gamers on iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch can capitalize on the game-winning advantage of using Turtle Beach and ROCCAT gear,” said Juergen Stark, Chairman and CEO, Turtle Beach Corporation. “In this exploding category, the Scout Air and SYN Buds Air true wireless earbuds offer top audio quality, clarity, and comfort at a level that hits on the exacting demands console and PC gamers desire when they’re on the go.”

NBA star Josh Hart, a fan and partner of both Turtle Beach and ROCCAT, looks for the freedom and performance of wireless earbuds for when he’s traveling, practicing, and on-the-go. Josh partnered with Turtle Beach and ROCCAT early in the development of new Scout Air and SYN Buds Air to ensure they meet his active mobile gaming needs. The Portland Trail Blazers’ guard added, “I want stellar audio performance whether at home or on the road and it doesn’t matter if I’m gaming, listening to music, or chatting. I need clarity, comfort, and great sound and the Scout Air and SYN Buds Air earbuds deliver.”

The Scout Air and SYN Buds Air true wireless gaming earbuds are designed to connect to Bluetooth 5.1 equipped devices, Windows PCs, and Mac. They offer 20 hours of total playback time, with five hours in the earbuds and an additional 15-hours in the charging case. The charging case features a battery indicator and can recharge the earbuds with five hours of battery life in just 15-minutes. Turtle Beach’s Scout Air and ROCCAT’s SYN Buds Air also feature Game Mode for 60ms, low latency feedback to ensure critical in-battle audio recognition. The Scout Air and SYN Buds Air are also ready for the gym or outdoors without a worry thanks to their IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant design. Built-in dual mics deliver crystal-clear chat, and three sets of swappable ear tips provide a secure, comfortable fit for all day use.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach Corporation (corp.turtlebeach.com) is one of the world’s leading gaming accessory providers. The Company’s namesake Turtle Beach brand (www.turtlebeach.com) is known for designing high-quality, comfort-driven headsets for all gamers. Innovation, first-to-market features, a broad range of products, and top-rated customer support have made Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and the market leader in console gaming audio for over a decade. In 2021, Turtle Beach expanded the best-selling brand beyond headsets and successfully launched the first of its groundbreaking game controllers and gaming simulation accessories. Turtle Beach’s ROCCAT brand (www.roccat.com) combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products, including award-winning keyboards, mice, headsets, mousepads, and other PC accessories. Turtle Beach’s Neat Microphones brand (www.neatmic.com) creates high-quality USB and analog microphones for gamers, streamers, professionals and students that embrace cutting-edge technology and design. Turtle Beach’s shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

