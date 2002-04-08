eXp Commercial to Host Future-Focused Real Estate Symposium in the Metaverse

BELLINGHAM, Wash., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp Commercial , the commercial real estate division of eXp World Holdings ( EXPI), will host its “Commercial Real Estate Symposium” April 25-26, 2022 in the proprietary eXp Commercial Campus metaverse. The free symposium will connect thousands of business leaders with top CRE innovators, thought leaders and brokers to explore developments and opportunities in the commercial real estate industry.



The April event will focus on big data, the evolution of commercial real estate through the pandemic, international opportunities, and cryptocurrency and NFTs in commercial real estate.

Following welcome remarks and a company overview by eXp World Holdings CEO and Founder Glenn Sanford, featured presenters include:

KC Conway, Founder and President of Red Shoe Economics , a recognized expert in commercial and investment real estate with deep knowledge of the capital markets and new regulatory environment, will offer industry research, data, analytics and economic insight on the complex and changing commercial real estate market.

Kevin Harrington, inventor of the infomercial, an original shark on "Shark Tank," Fortune 100 investor, philanthropist and author will speak on "How to Bait a Shark," by using effective methods to find investors and scale your business.

Craig Kaplan, Chief Customer Officer of Virbela , an eXp World Holdings company, will discuss the pivotal role the enterprise metaverse plays in providing businesses like Stanford Graduate School of Business, Fujitsu, DXC Technology, PwC with solutions for hybrid- and remote-work options which have powered the eXp offices' global expansion.

Mike Miller, Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Enriched Data , an industry leader that provides nationwide property, ownership and sales data with state-of-the-art valuation, prediction and reporting applications for commercial real estate professionals, will lead a panel on ESG scoring for real estate properties.

Register and learn more about the eXp Commercial Real Estate Symposium

Monday, April 25, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. PT

Tuesday, April 26, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. PT

More information about eXp Commercial can be found at expcommercial.com.

About eXp World Holdings, Inc.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. ( EXPI) is the holding company for eXp Realty®, Virbela and SUCCESS® Enterprises.

eXp Realty is the fastest-growing real estate company in the world with more than 76,000 agents in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, Dominican Republic and continues to scale internationally. As a publicly traded company, eXp World Holdings provides real estate professionals the unique opportunity to earn equity awards for production goals and contributions to overall company growth. eXp World Holdings and its businesses offer a full suite of brokerage and real estate tech solutions, including its innovative residential and commercial brokerage model, professional services, collaborative tools and personal development. The cloud-based brokerage is powered by Virbela, an immersive 3D platform that is deeply social and collaborative, enabling agents to be more connected and productive. SUCCESS® Enterprises, anchored by SUCCESS® magazine and its related media properties, was established in 1897 and is a leading personal and professional development brand and publication.

For more information, visit https://expworldholdings.com .

