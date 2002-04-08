AgriFORCE to Present at 34th Annual ROTH Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company") ( AGRI; AGRIW), an IP-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple verticals, today announced that management has been invited to present at the 34th Annual Roth Conference being held March 13-15, 2022 at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel in Dana Point, California.



A pre-recording of the Company’s presentation is available for registered attendees at https://wsw.com/webcast/roth43/agri/1811596 and on the investor relations section of AgriFORCE’s website at https://ir.agriforcegs.com/news-events/ir-calendar .



Ingo Mueller, CEO of AgriFORCE and Troy McClellan, President, AgriFORCE Solutions, will also be conducting 1x1 meetings with investors during conference.

This year’s event will consist of 1-on-1/small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and on-demand presentations by executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/ROTH2022Registration .

About AgriFORCE

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. ( AGRI; AGRIW) is an AgTech company focused on the development and acquisition of crop production know-how and intellectual property augmented by advanced AgTech facilities and solutions. Looking to serve the global market, the Company’s current focus is on North America, Europe, and Asia. The AgriFORCE vision is to be a leader in delivering plant-based foods and products through advanced and sustainable AgTech solution platforms that make positive change in the world—from seed to table. The AgriFORCE goal: Clean. Green. Better. Additional information about AgriFORCE is available at: www.agriforcegs.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Company Contact:

Ian Pedersen

Tel: (604) 757-0952

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

David Waldman/Natalya Rudman

Tel: (212) 671-1021

Email: [email protected]

Media Relations:

Denise Sabet

Tel: (604) 757-0952

Email: [email protected]