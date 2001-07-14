Verint Announces Newly Elected Board Member

Verint%3Csup%3E%26reg%3B%3C%2Fsup%3E (Nasdaq: VRNT), The Customer Engagement Company™, announced today that Kristen Robinson was recently appointed to the Board of Directors.

Kristen Robinson brings extensive strategic HR leadership experience to Verint and is known for building culture, strategic and operational excellence, and driving results. Robinson is currently the Chief People Officer for Splunk Inc., a software platform provider for monitoring, searching, analyzing, and visualizing machine-generated data for operational intelligence, application management, security and compliance, and analytics. She previously served as the Chief Human Resources Officer of Pandora Media, a subscription-based music streaming service, and has held executive positions at Yahoo!, Verigy and Agilent Technologies.

“Verint is committed to adding the best talent in the industry to continue building on our growth, strong momentum, and market leadership,” says Verint Chairman and CEO Dan Bodner. “Kristen has significant experience building world class organizations in the technology industry, and I am pleased to welcome her to Verint’s Board of Directors. The perspective Kristen brings in driving exceptional employee experiences, growing global organizations, and building Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) programs will complement and enhance our overall Board capabilities.”

About Verint

Verint® (Nasdaq: VRNT) helps the world’s most iconic brands – including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies – build enduring customer relationships by connecting work, data and experiences across the enterprise. The Verint Customer Engagement portfolio draws on the latest advancements in AI and analytics, an open cloud architecture, and The Science of Customer Engagement™ to help customers close The Engagement Capacity Gap™.

Verint. The Customer Engagement Company™. Learn more at Verint.com.

