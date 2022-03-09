Kelly® Strengthens RPO Practice with the Acquisition of RocketPower

PR Newswire

TROY, Mich., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly® (Nasdaq: KELYA) (Nasdaq: KELYB) today announced that it has acquired RocketPower, a leading provider of Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and other outsourced talent solutions. RocketPower's customers include rapidly scaling U.S. tech companies known for disrupting industries and changing the world. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Calif., RocketPower will continue to operate under its own brand with its current leadership team and staff as part of KellyOCG, the outsourcing and consulting business of Kelly. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

With 2021 revenue of $28 million, RocketPower has achieved impressive year-over-year growth despite the pandemic and anticipates triple-digit growth in 2022 and beyond. Its growth reflects the increased demand for leading RPO providers to help organizations augment and rebuild their talent acquisition capabilities and full-time workforce as they navigate the rapidly changing talent acquisition landscape.

"We are excited to welcome RocketPower to Kelly; it's a compelling proof point of the strategy behind the APAC transactions we announced last month to unlock capital and redeploy it to add high-margin, high-growth assets to our core businesses. With our acquisition of RocketPower, we've done just that by adding a business to KellyOCG whose strategy and emphasis on RPO and high-tech talent aligns with our growth priorities," said Peter Quigley, president and chief executive officer of Kelly.

Organizations are increasingly realizing the value of expert RPO providers to support their talent acquisition needs. RPO is one of the fastest-growing outsourcing markets in the world experiencing double-digit growth in the past few years. Projections for the 2022 global RPO market are expected to exceed $5 billion surpassing pre-pandemic levels.

"The pandemic coupled with fluctuating talent acquisition trends are driving tremendous growth in the RPO market now more than ever," said Tammy Browning, president of KellyOCG. "This acquisition significantly expands KellyOCG's RPO solution and delivery offering across the globe and enhances our specialty RPO strategy and expertise and provides us with another entry point into the high-tech industry. We're thrilled about the possibilities that will come from this partnership with RocketPower and elevating our position to become one of the top RPO providers in the market."

"RocketPower is excited to join the Kelly team and take the next step to build upon our solid foundation for growth," said Mathew Caldwell, founder and chief executive officer of RocketPower. "Together, RocketPower and Kelly will be a force to reckon with in the RPO market. Kelly's long-standing commitment to leadership in the RPO industry, its aggressive growth strategy, ongoing tech investments, and its deep expertise – combined with RocketPower's unique delivery model and strong talent acquisition experience – will empower our collective team to unlock tremendous growth opportunities and continue delivering considerable value to our clients and to our team."

About Kelly®

Kelly (Nasdaq: KELYA, KELYB) connects talented people to companies in need of their skills in areas including Science, Engineering, Education, Office, Contact Center, Light Industrial, and more. We're always thinking about what's next in the evolving world of work, and we help people ditch the script on old ways of thinking and embrace the value of all workstyles in the workplace. We directly employ nearly 350,000 people around the world and connect thousands more with work through our global network of talent suppliers and partners in our outsourcing and consulting practice. Revenue in 2021 was $4.9 billion. Visit kellyservices.com and let us help with what's next for you.

About KellyOCG®

KellyOCG connects companies with the talented people they need to fuel and grow their business through our unrivaled global talent supply chain and leading workforce solutions including Managed Service Provider (MSP) and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO). We combine decades of people industry experience with proprietary insights and a continued focus on technology to produce world-class programs that meet an organization's unique workforce needs and can start them on their journey to total talent management. Our ability to anticipate what's next for talent solutions drives us to challenge the status quo making us a trusted partner for our global client portfolio, which spans leading industries across North America, APAC and EMEA. Visit kellyocg.com or connect with us on LinkedIn to learn more.

About RocketPower

Based in San Francisco, RocketPower provides talent solutions to rapidly scaling technology companies that are disrupting industries and literally changing the world. Our four practices (Recruiting Process Outsourcing, Recruiting for Recruiters, Executive Search, and HR Process Outsourcing) meet the most pressing needs of our clients across mission-critical engineering, product, operations, and go-to-market roles. We're awed by the disruptions our clients are causing in their industries, and we're humbled to play a key role in finding their people because: People Power Business. For more information, please visit www.rocketpower.io.

