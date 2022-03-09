Nominations Open for 2022 Modern Accounting Awards from BlackLine

PR Newswire

Annual global awards program to recognize organizations that have embraced modern accounting to drive transformational outcomes

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting automation software leader BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) is accepting nominations for its 2022 Modern Accounting Awards. The company's fourth annual global awards program will recognize customers that have demonstrated how they go beyond traditional accounting processes and embrace modern accounting to drive transformational outcomes using BlackLine's market-leading solutions for financial close and accounts receivable automation, as well as intercompany financial management. Winners will join past award recipients including Dentsu International, Domino's, McKesson, SiriusXM and Zurich North America.

BlackLine will honor customers in seven categories this year:

The Unifier – For the company that has overcome the challenges inherent in a complex finance technology landscape by unifying data, processes and visibility to deliver accurate results faster .





– For the company that has overcome the challenges inherent in a complex finance technology landscape by unifying data, processes and visibility to deliver accurate results faster The Accelerator – For the company that has automated routine accounting work to save time and refocus finance professionals on strategic business initiatives, revolutionizing finance and accounting use cases with process design and automation.





– For the company that has automated routine accounting work to save time and refocus finance professionals on strategic business initiatives, revolutionizing finance and accounting use cases with process design and automation. The Closer – For the company that has embraced continuous accounting, distributing close tasks across the period to reduce month-end workloads, speeding up the close process and supporting the business in real time.





– For the company that has embraced continuous accounting, distributing close tasks across the period to reduce month-end workloads, speeding up the close process and supporting the business in real time. The Capitalizer – For the company that has achieved operational excellence by unifying data and processes with the deployment of BlackLine's unified platform for accounts receivable automation.





– For the company that has achieved operational excellence by unifying data and processes with the deployment of BlackLine's unified platform for accounts receivable automation. The Modernizer – For the company that has embraced modern accounting, moving from traditional, manual and chaotic processes towards a proactive, predictable and fast finance and accounting function.





– For the company that has embraced modern accounting, moving from traditional, manual and chaotic processes towards a proactive, predictable and fast finance and accounting function. The Transformer – For the company that has transformed finance and accounting operations with a bold vision across people, process and technology.





– For the company that has transformed finance and accounting operations with a bold vision across people, process and technology. The Trailblazer – For the company that is a modern accounting pioneer, taking on new challenges to continually eliminate manual processes through the creative use of technology solutions, advanced functionality and new capabilities and features.

BlackLine customers can submit a nomination here through May 31st.

Entries will be evaluated by a team of BlackLine digital finance transformation experts. Award winners will be celebrated at BlackLine's annual global user conference BeyondTheBlack™ which is scheduled to take place Tuesday to Thursday, Nov. 8th to 10th, in Las Vegas.

About BlackLine

Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,800 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers around the world including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney.

For more information, please visit BlackLine.com.

