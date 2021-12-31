jvl associates llc Buys Amplitude Inc, Tesla Inc

New Purchases: AMPL, TSLA,

AMPL, TSLA, Added Positions: ITOT, QQQ, IJR, VO, MSFT, GLD, AMZN,

ITOT, QQQ, IJR, VO, MSFT, GLD, AMZN, Reduced Positions: AAPL, MDY, IJH, XLY, GOOGL, GOOG, XLK, ACN, BRK.B, SPY,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Amplitude Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, jvl associates llc. As of 2021Q4, jvl associates llc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of jvl associates llc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jvl+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 334,259 shares, 22.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 76,704 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 32,730 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 20,536 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89% iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 35,558 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%

jvl associates llc initiated holding in Amplitude Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $18.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

jvl associates llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $824.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 238 shares as of 2021-12-31.