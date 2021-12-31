Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

jvl associates llc Buys Amplitude Inc, Tesla Inc

Author's Avatar
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company jvl associates llc (Current Portfolio) buys Amplitude Inc, Tesla Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, jvl associates llc. As of 2021Q4, jvl associates llc owns 39 stocks with a total value of $160 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of jvl associates llc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jvl+associates+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of jvl associates llc
  1. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 334,259 shares, 22.35% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.08%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 76,704 shares, 11.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.46%
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 32,730 shares, 8.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13%
  4. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 20,536 shares, 6.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.89%
  5. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 35,558 shares, 6.29% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.83%
New Purchase: Amplitude Inc (AMPL)

jvl associates llc initiated holding in Amplitude Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.12 and $84.8, with an estimated average price of $63.17. The stock is now traded at around $18.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 5,312 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Tesla Inc (TSLA)

jvl associates llc initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $824.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 238 shares as of 2021-12-31.



Here is the complete portfolio of jvl associates llc. Also check out:

1. jvl associates llc's Undervalued Stocks
2. jvl associates llc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. jvl associates llc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that jvl associates llc keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Q&A with Gurus

Related Articles