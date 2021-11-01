Trillion Dollar EV Boom: CEOs of ChargePoint, First Energy Metals, Tesla and Lucid Driving Innovation and Revenue Growth With Batteries, Charging Stations and Driving Technologies

NEW YORK, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEOs of: ChargePoint Holdings (: CHPT), First Energy Metals ( FEMFF) (CSE: FE), Lucid Group ( LCID) and Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA).



The transition to electric vehicles is expected to be a multi-trillion dollar megatrend as it unfolds in the coming years. Generational investing opportunities are presenting themselves in charging stations, battery metals, driving technologies - and of course the EV makers. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (: CHPT) CEO Pasquale Romano: “Increasing Electric Vehicle Adoption is Driving Our Growth”

“...As a technology company with software at our core, we are pleased to report subscription revenue for the quarter grew 12% from the first quarter and 23% year-over-year. We finished the quarter with approximately 118,000 active ports on our network, an increase of about 6,000 ports sequentially...The results from this quarter can be described with one word: scale, scale across our three verticals and scale in both North America and Europe...ChargePoint’s success is directly tied to the arrival of electric vehicles. BloombergNEF published its electric vehicle outlook in June, which was the first major increase to their outlook in five years. Sales of EVs accelerated in North America and Europe in the first half of 2021. According to BNEF, North America EV sales were up 97% year-over-year for the first half and European EV sales were up 153%. We are witnessing more vehicles coming to market in exciting form factors for a broad array of use cases….”

ChargePoint Holdings (: CHPT) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2021/11/01/chargepoint-holdings-inc--chpt-q2-2022-earnings-highlights/

First Energy Metals ( FEMFF) (CSE: FE) Gurmin Sangha, CEO: “Lithium Essential For EV Boom Ahead”

Booming electric vehicle sales globally are causing prices for battery components like lithium to skyrocket - with prices increasing over 1,000% in the past 12 months, with no slowdown in sight, as EV’s go mainstream. China is snapping up strategic battery metals deposits globally

First Energy Metals ( FEMFF) (CSE: FE) a featured presenter at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK investors conference is developing what promises to be a major lithium project in Quebec, Canada. Preliminary drilling and exploration results, (subject to a qualified 43-101 report), point to adding additional resources to the already 119 million tonne resource surrounding the Augustus Lithium property. A typical EV requires approximately 10 kilograms of lithium, so one ton of lithium ore is enough to build about 90 electric cars.

FEMFF’s flagship “Augustus” lithium project is strategically located in an exciting area of known Lithium bearing rock types, with neighboring advanced staged projects with resources in place. FEMFF is now progressing on a systematic drilling program with an objective to develop a resource (43-101 compliant) over the next 9-12 months. Lithium projects and exploration projects in the area are of similar grades and support the continued exploration and potential at the Augustus Project. Sayona Mining, who owns both the advanced stage properties in the area recently published a JORC combined Measured, Indicated, and Inferred resource of 119.1million tonnes for both its North American Lithiium (NAL) and Authier project.

Importantly, FEMFF’s lithium project is located in Quebec, Canada which is a mining friendly jurisdiction. FEMFF’s lithium project is located near a past lithium processing plant and other more advanced stage lithium projects. FEMFF’s drilling program is still in the early stages with a number of important milestones in the weeks ahead, which could reveal the project’s full upside potential.

Watch First Energy Metals ( FEMFF) (CSE: FE) NEXT SUPER STOCK video:

https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/01/19/next-super-stock-first-energy-metals-otc-femff-cse-fe-lithium-for-ev-revolution/

Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA) Elon Musk, CEO: “Full Self-Driving: Most Important Source of Profitability for Tesla”

“...2021 was a breakthrough year for Tesla and for electric vehicles in general. And while we battled, and everyone did, with supply chain challenges through the year, we managed to grow our volumes by nearly 90% last year. This level of growth didn't happen by coincidence. It was a result of ingenuity and hard work across multiple teams throughout the company…Additionally, we reached the highest operating margin in the industry in the last widely reported quarter at over 14% GAAP operating margin. Lastly, thanks to $5.5 billion of GAAP net income in 2021, our accumulated profitability since the inception of the Company became positive, which I think makes us a real company at this point. This is a critical milestone for the Company…We do expect significant growth in 2022 over 2021, comfortably above 50% growth in 2022…Over time, we think Full Self-Driving will become the most important source of profitability for Tesla. And my personal guess is that we'll achieve Full Self-Driving this year, yes, with data safety level significantly greater than present…”

Tesla, Inc. ( TSLA) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2022/01/31/tesla-inc-nasdaq-tsla-q4-2021-earnings-highlights/

Lucid Group, Inc. ( LCID) CEO Peter Rawlinson: “Lucid EV Technology Worlds Apart From Current Market Leaders”

“..Lucid Air was officially announced as Motor Trends 2022, Car of the Year, arguably the most prestigious award in the motor industry, seeking out true innovation, and groundbreaking vehicles. For a new brand and a new Company to win, to my knowledge, that's only been done once before...We believe that our technology is worlds apart from even the current market leaders. For example, no one expected Lucid to achieve even 400 miles of range. And now we have an EPA certification of 520 miles of range for the Lucid Air Dream Edition R. And we've created this technology with an eye towards an ability to manufacture it at scale, which is where true innovation lies…”

“...Our technology powered every car in Formula E, the world's premier electric motorsports series. And indeed, it changed the sport. Our battery packs have enabled Formula E cars to complete full race distances on a single charge. Now, what we learn from every race car, at every race, goes directly into the battery technology, powering Lucid Air. As the media and early customers have learned, our vehicles are truly the fusion of hardware and software, made possible by one of the best teams in the industry. We have auto industry veterans, including members of my former Tesla Model S team, working with former executives from Apple, and learning from their customer, the electronics experience. Along with so many other standouts from automotive and tech industries. We plan to leverage our team's abilities to continue to improve vehicle function and features, even after customers take delivery via over the air updates…”

Lucid Group, Inc. ( LCID) Earnings Highlights: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/2021/12/14/lucid-group-inc-nasdaq-lcid-q3-2021-earnings-highlights/

WALL STREET REPORTER

Wall Street Reporter (Est. 1843) is the leading financial news provider, focused on giving investors direct access to CEOs of promising, publicly-traded companies, and market experts. www.WallStreetReporter.com . Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here: https://tinyurl.com/2x4eznd5

About Wall Street Reporter’s Next Super Stock conference:

Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK Live! conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead. Click here to join next livestream event: https://www.wallstreetreporter.com/next-superstock-online-investor-conference/

CONTACT:

WALL STREET REPORTER

(212) 871-2057 ext 7