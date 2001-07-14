Smartsheet Strengthens Solution for Marketers with Enhanced Brandfolder Integration to Connect Campaigns to Content in One Platform

Smartsheet, the enterprise platform for dynamic work, today announced enhancements to its solution for marketers including new integration capabilities with Brandfolder, Smartsheet’s digital asset management platform. Enhancing the functionality between Smartsheet and Brandfolder helps marketers better manage their work, content, and people—from ideation to execution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005346/en/

Smartsheet strengthens solution for marketers with enhanced Brandfolder integration capabilities (Photo: Business Wire)

Marketers and creatives are faced with an influx of content requests across more channels than ever before on a global scale, but without a solution to manage or store this content, 40% of organizations+report difficulty finding their digital assets. Instead of using an average of more+than+12+tools to manage campaigns, marketers need a unified solution from campaign workflow to content storage.

“Using siloed marketing systems has been the status quo for years. But with more pressure to deliver quality content at a higher frequency, implementing a unified content lifecycle management system that tracks both content and the work around that content is essential,” said Ben Canning, Senior Vice President, Product Management at Smartsheet. “By seamlessly combining a market-leading work management platform with an intuitive digital asset management solution, marketers and creatives can harness a powerful platform to create the impactful work that builds their brand.”

Managing Dynamic Content — from Ideation to Execution

Connecting the solutions that marketers need most is critical to driving successful campaigns. By combining the best in work and digital asset management, Smartsheet’s platform aligns marketing and creative work by streamlining asset discovery and delivery and optimizing value through unified team and asset performance analytics. Customers like Overtime, Climate Pledge Arena and the Seattle Kraken are already seeing dividends from their use of Smartsheet and Brandfolder, and starting today they and all global customers will benefit from the following new+enhancements using the Brandfolder panel in the platform:

Attach from Brandfolder enables marketers to easily attach a specific asset from Brandfolder to a sheet or specific row in Smartsheet.

enables marketers to easily attach a specific asset from Brandfolder to a sheet or specific row in Smartsheet. Two-click publish to Brandfolder from a completed proof in Smartsheet.

from a completed proof in Smartsheet. Upload attachment to Brandfolder as an asset into a specific Brandfolder collection from Smartsheet.

“The new Brandfolder panel gives our team exactly what we’ve been wanting: a unified solution to develop, manage, and deploy visual assets across our website,” said Lorit Queller, Content Development Manager at iS Clinical. “The ability to connect Brandfolder assets directly to our Smartsheet workflows across all of our projects not only increases visibility for everyone involved but allows them to use assets in new and creative ways.”

Customers can also access Brandfolder Insights data in Smartsheet, whichallowsmarketers to pull top user and top asset data directly from Brandfolder Insights into Smartsheet. Marketers can use that data to create custom reports and dashboards that help teams and executives connect asset and team performance to shape creative and marketing strategy.

A leader on G2’s Grid+for+Digital+Asset+Management+Software for sixteen consecutive quarters, Brandfolder was also named a ‘Strong Performer’ in its first appearance on The Forrester Wave™: Digital Asset Management for Customer Experience, Q1 2022 report, published by Forrester Research, Inc. Brandfolder received the highest possible scores in the criteria of scalability, intelligent content generation, portals, creative toolset integration, and partner ecosystem.

According to the report: “Brandfolder’s vision highlights the importance of full content lifecycle support…” and the platform is “a good fit for mid-market to enterprise clients that need a scalable platform and complementary collaborative work management capabilities.”

Read more about Brandfolder’s leadership in the digital asset management category here.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet (NYSE: SMAR) is the enterprise platform for dynamic work. By aligning people and technology so organizations can move faster and drive innovation, Smartsheet enables its millions of users to achieve more. Visit www.smartsheet.com to learn more.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005346/en/