C3 AI Customer Con Edison Recognized in IDC Best in Future of Intelligence North America Awards

C3+AI ( NYSE:AI, Financial), the Enterprise AI software company, has announced that Con Edison’s work with C3 AI was recognized in IDC’s inaugural IDC+Future+Enterprise+Best+in+Future+of+Intelligence+North+America+Awards. Con Edison, which serves the greater New York City area, worked with C3 AI to customize and deploy AI applications that decreased energy generation, operating costs, and overall CO 2 emissions. Con Edison was named in the Ability to Synthesize Information category for how it scales AI with an enterprise data and analytics platform.

“We are thrilled that IDC is recognizing the exceptional progress Con Edison is making to deliver rapid innovation and results by deploying enterprise AI applications,” said C3 AI CEO Thomas M. Siebel. “Most importantly, through the insights produced by the C3 AI platform, Con Edison provides customers more information, more choice, more control, and more convenience in managing their use of energy.”

When Con Edison started installing smart meters, or advanced metering infrastructure (AMI), in 2017, they needed a solution to manage the massive incoming data from readings taken every five to 15 minutes. Con Edison and C3 AI began by establishing a unified, federated image of all relevant data to serve as a foundation for the development of next-generation applications using the C3 AI Suite.

Working with C3 AI, Con Edison currently integrates AMI data from 27 enterprise source systems, creating 800 billion new rows of data per year (or 2.2 billion a day), across a total of 4.7 million electric meters installed at Con Edison and Orange and Rockland Utilities to create a 20 TB enterprise data analytics platform, growing at 1–2 TBs per year. By improving field productivity, and in monitoring, prioritizing, and resolving meter and network health issues across one of the most essential and complex electrical distribution grids in the world, Con Edison’s enterprise data analytics platform realizes an estimated $48.4 million per year in operational benefit.

Over a four-year period, Con Edison and C3 AI worked together to design, develop, deploy, and operate eight applications addressing over 30 total use cases on the C3 AI Suite. In 2021, Con Edison also deployed several enterprise AI applications, including one that uses C3 AI Ex Machina, a no-code application.

The IDC Best in Future of Intelligence North America Awards acknowledge those organizations that have proven themselves as being leaders in enterprise intelligence. These organizations defined and implemented a strategy to grow enterprise intelligence by investing in their people, processes, and the technology required and as a result have seen measurable improvements in business outcomes.

