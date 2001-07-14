DonorDrive Launches New Version of Charity Fundraising App

DonorDrive, an EngageSmart %28NYSE%3A+ESMT) solution and digital fundraising platform for enterprise nonprofits, announced the launch of a new version of their fundraiser-focused app for iOS and Android. The DonorDrive Charity Fundraising app, which was created to transform the way people fundraise, has demonstrated significant success for enterprise nonprofits since its launch in July 2021. Nonprofits using the DonorDrive Charity Fundraising app have seen a 195% increase in the average amount raised per fundraiser, a 240% increase in the average engagement rate among app users, and a 56% increase in the average adoption rate over the competing app in the market. Average ratings for the app across the Apple App Store and Google Play have maintained a 4.9/5.0 rating since launch.

DonorDrive powers some of the largest nonprofit fundraising events and campaigns in North America, including THON™, a student-run philanthropy at Penn State, which benefits Four Diamonds and raises money to enhance the lives of children and families impacted by childhood cancer. More than 16,000 Penn State student volunteers raised $13,756,348 through their 46-hour dance marathon on February 18-20, 2022, and saw an increase of 29.3% in their annual fundraising. THON uses both the DonorDrive web platform and—new for the 2021-2022 campaign—the DonorDrive Charity Fundraising app.

“We were so excited to empower all of our amazing supporters, including participants from Penn State THON, Mini-THON, Team FTK, and Play For The Kids, with the DonorDrive app this year,” said Four Diamonds Associate Director Michael Ringenbach. “THON student volunteers took to the app with ease, which contributed to their immense fundraising success during their record-breaking 50th event. We are grateful for their support in our shared mission to conquer childhood cancer.”

The two most exciting new features just launched from DonorDrive—contactless event check-in and new integrations for activity tracking—were designed to boost supporter engagement and help fundraisers exceed their goals.

The new event check-in feature uses fundraisers’ mobile geolocation for live check-in at in-person events, reduces event wait times, provides attendees with directions after check-in, and reduces the administrative aspects of event production so volunteers and staff can focus on the supporter experience. Nonprofit staff can get a more accurate picture of attendees, segment post-event communications, and better plan resources for the following year.

Stacey Chase, Sr. Manager of Community and Peer-to-Peer Fundraising at Be The Match Foundation, said, “In the best of times, checking people in at events is a mess. These new features could make it a very seamless experience for supporters. We could use this new check-in data to make decisions about event day staffing, further personalize our marketing communications, and have better insight into our event day experience.”

DonorDrive has also updated its Active+Impact%26trade%3B feature set to include new integrations with Apple Health, Fitbit, Google Fit, and Strava. Active Impact enables nonprofits to host activity challenges that keep fundraisers engaged for physical, virtual, and hybrid events. Nonprofits can pair activity challenges with achievement badges and motivational messaging based on fundraiser behavior, set milestones for fundraisers to reach, offer donor incentives to drive more giving, and allow donors to pledge donations for each activity the fundraiser completes. Active Impact gamifies the fundraising experience and is designed to produce more effective fundraising results—fundraisers using Active Impact raise 25% more on average than those who don’t.

Integration with popular activity apps will improve the fundraiser experience when participating in cause-based challenges by making their activity mean something, whether they choose to walk, run, roll, stream, scoot, practice mindfulness, or any other type of activity that best suits them. Additionally, these updates open the doors for nonprofits to diversify their revenue and quickly create new fundraising opportunities, such as corporate wellness challenges, that can dramatically expand their network of supporters.

The DonorDrive Charity Fundraising App can be downloaded from the Apple App Store or Google Play here.

About DonorDrive:

DonorDrive, an EngageSmart solution, is an advanced digital fundraising platform for nonprofits that turns everyday people into powerful fundraisers. Drive more revenue for your cause with the most immersive, connected, and well-designed fundraising experience ever made. For more than 20 years, DonorDrive has helped hundreds of nonprofits like Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Covenant House, Doctors Without Borders, Muscular Dystrophy Association, World Vision and hundreds more to raise billions of dollars. To learn more about DonorDrive, visit www.donordrive.com.

About EngageSmart:

EngageSmart is a leading provider of vertically tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. At EngageSmart, our mission is to simplify customer and client engagement to allow our customers to focus resources on initiatives that improve their businesses and better serve their communities. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, EngageSmart offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service (“SaaS”) vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive, that are designed to simplify our customers’ engagement with their clients by driving digital adoption and self-service. EngageSmart serves more than 79,000 customers in the SMB Solutions segment and more than 3,100 customers in the Enterprise Solutions segment across five core verticals: Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services, and Giving. For more information, visit https%3A%2F%2Fengagesmart.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005192/en/