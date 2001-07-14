Committed to Higher Standards of Clean in Commercial Kitchens, P&G Professional Relaunches Dawn Professional

Understanding the bar for cleaning has been raised, and more and more patrons are reentering their favorite restaurants with higher expectations on cleaning from brands they know and trust, P&G Professional, the away-from-home division of the Procter & Gamble Company, relaunched its Dawn® Professional portfolio, featuring new and improved formulas of well-known and trusted brands.

With over one million vacant roles in the hospitality industry as of December 2021,1 restaurant owners and staff need cleaning solutions that get more done in less time. That’s why Dawn Professional worked to innovate its best-in-class degreasing solutions: introducing Multi-Surface Heavy Duty Degreaser. Part of the Dawn Professional relaunch, Multi-Surface Heavy Duty Degreaser cuts tough grease two times faster than the leading professional degreaser, allowing restaurants and commercial kitchens to get more done with less product and in less time.

“Restaurants are often the heartbeat of their communities,” said Paul Edmondson, vice president, North America, P&G Professional. “We see them as Small Business Superheroes, so developing innovations that support their needs is at the center of what we do. By improving existing products that customers know and trust with new Dawn Professional offerings, we are empowering these restaurant owners by reducing concerns and stress associated with cleaning so they can do more of what they love—sharing their food with the world.”

The relaunched portfolio of Dawn Professional products includes these grease-fighting solutions:

Dawn Professional Multi-Surface Heavy Duty Degreaser

New to the product lineup and designed with commercial kitchens in mind, the multi-surface degreaser cuts tough grease 2x faster than the leading professional competitor. It cuts tough grease on food contact surfaces, stainless steel, range hoods, ovens, walls, outdoors, and more versus the leading professional degreaser.

Dawn Professional Manual Pot & Pan

Specifically formulated for tough business jobs, Manual Pot & Pan cuts grease faster than leading foodservice professional manufacturer’s commercial private label dish detergent, helping independent business owners save time.

Dawn Professional Heavy Duty Floor Cleaner

This versatile multipurpose cleaner cuts tough grease and brings the grease fighting power of Dawn to commercial kitchen floors.

Dawn Professional Power Dissolver

No scrubbing is required for this power dissolver, cutting through baked and burned on grease with ease. Pretreat the toughest pots and pans and wipe the grease away.

Dawn Disinfecting Wipes

Get the grease-fighting power of Dawn, now in a daily disinfecting wipe. With hydrogen peroxide as its main active ingredient, these wipes kill 99.9% of bacteria and viruses2, they go beyond just disinfecting and do a great job of cleaning, too.

Dawn Platinum Powerwash Dish Spray

Spray activated suds cut through grease on contact, with 5x faster grease cleaning versus Dawn non-concentrated. No water needed until the last step – just spray, wipe, and rinse to stay ahead of the mess and get it done faster. This is great for kitchens that need to wash dishes on the go during busy service times.

“We deeply understand the importance of continuously advancing and improving our line of products for our valued customers,” said Ugochi C. Nwachukwu, Research & Development director with P&G. “This updated portfolio showcases innovations to the Dawn Professional line and features a new product that will have a significant impact on cleaning efficiencies for small businesses. P&G’s products are trusted every day to keep homes clean, and at P&G Professional, we strive to develop products that share the same reliability, but with industrial strength for commercial kitchen cleaning.”

Dawn Professional products are now available in select retailers and on pgpro.com. For additional assistance, P&G Professional offers SmartAssist, a free virtual cleaning expert that can provide tailored cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing solutions that address the needs of the commercial kitchens. Visit smartassist.pgpro.com to learn more.

1 According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover December 2021: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bls.gov%2Fnews.release%2Fjolts.nr0.htm

2 Dawn Disinfecting Wipes are effective against: Pseudomonas aeruginosa [ATCC 15442], Staphylococcus aureus [ATCC 6538], Salmonella enterica [ATCC 10708], Enterobacter aerogenes [ATCC 13048], Escherichia coli [ATCC 11229], Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus aureus [ATCC 33592], *Herpes Simplex Type 2 [ATCC VR-734, Strain G], *Influenza A/H3N2 [Influenza] [ATCC VR-544, Strain A/Hong Kong/8/68], *Norovirus [ATCC VR-782], when used according to the disinfecting directions.

