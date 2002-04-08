Update - Nuvectis Pharma to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 34th Annual Roth Conference

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (“Nuvectis”, “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 34th Annual Roth Conference.
|Event
|34th Annual Roth Conference
|Date
|March 15, 2022
|Time
|2:30 PM Pacific Time (5:30 PM Eastern Time)
|Format
|Fireside Chat
|Link
|https://wsw.com/webcast/roth43/nvct/1845484
About Nuvectis Pharma
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company's pipeline includes NXP800, a clinical-stage HSF1-pathway inhibitor, and NXP900, a SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor in IND-enabling pre-clinical testing.
For more information, please visit www.nuvectis.com.
