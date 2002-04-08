Update - Nuvectis Pharma to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the 34th Annual Roth Conference

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Fort Lee, NJ, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (“Nuvectis”, “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced that Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the 34th Annual Roth Conference.

Event34th Annual Roth Conference
DateMarch 15, 2022
Time2:30 PM Pacific Time (5:30 PM Eastern Time)
FormatFireside Chat
Linkhttps://wsw.com/webcast/roth43/nvct/1845484

About Nuvectis Pharma

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical needs in oncology. The Company's pipeline includes NXP800, a clinical-stage HSF1-pathway inhibitor, and NXP900, a SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor in IND-enabling pre-clinical testing.

For more information, please visit www.nuvectis.com.

Nuvectis Pharma Contact:

Ron Bentsur

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

[email protected]

Media Relations Contact:

LifeSci Advisors on behalf of Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Eric Goldstein

Tel: 646-791-9729

[email protected]

