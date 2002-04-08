Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against C3.ai, Inc. (AI)

NEW YORK, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against C3.ai, Inc. (“C3.ai” or the “Company”) (: AI) in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of investors who purchased Company stock (i) pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about December 9, 2020 (the “IPO” or “Offering”); and/or (ii) between December 9, 2020 and February 15, 2022, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



The Complaint alleges that the Company’s IPO Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. Throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. The Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) C3.ai’s partnership with Baker Hughes was deteriorating; (ii) C3.ai’s was employing a flawed accounting methodology to conceal the deterioration of its Baker Hughes partnership; (iii) C3.ai faced challenges in product adoption and significant salesforce turnover; (iv) the Company overstated, inter alia, the extent of its investment in technology, description of its customers, its total addressable market, the pace of its market growth, and the scale of alliances with its major business partners; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of C3.ai should contact the Firm prior to the May 3, 2022 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at [email protected] or [email protected] .