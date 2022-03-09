Clarification on Intellectual Property Matters

GUELPH, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Zentek Ltd. ("ZEN" or the "Company")(TSX-V:ZEN and OTC PINK:ZENYF), wants to clarify that the technology utilized in its ZenGUARD™ antimicrobial coating was developed exclusively by ZEN at its facility in Guelph, Ontario during the summer of 2020. Zentek's ZenGUARD™ technology does not use any of the technology related to the claim made in the patent applications of Graphene Composites Ltd. ("GC").

As disclosed March 8, 2022, ZEN received a statement of claim from GC on January 29, 2021, for breach of confidentiality. The Company maintains that this claim is frivolous based on the fact the information shared by GC was already in the public domain. This position is supported by the public examiner's response to Graphene Composites patent application #3,097,636 on April 27, 2021, where the examiner rejected 107 out of 108 claims made by Graphene Composites.

ZEN's patent application will be published on March 21, 2022.

Greg Fenton, Zentek CEO commented:" Zentek will take every action necessary to protect the reputation of the Company and maximize shareholder value."

