Biofrontera Inc. to Present at the 34th Annual Roth Conference

WOBURN, Mass., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biofrontera Inc. ( BFRI) (the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the commercialization of dermatological products, announces today that Erica Monaco, Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting and meeting with registered investors at the 34th Annual Roth Conference being held March 13-15 in Laguna Niguel, California.



Event: 34th Annual Roth Conference Date: Tuesday, March 15, 2022 Presentation Time: 11:00 AM Pacific Time (2:00 PM Eastern Time) Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel, California

The conference will consist of 1-on-1 / small-group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels and on-demand presentations by executive management from approximately 400 private and public companies in a variety of growth sectors including: Blockchain/Cryptocurrency, Business Services, Consumer / Health & Wellness, Healthcare, Resources: Oil & Gas / Meals & Mining, Technology & Media and Sustainability/ESG.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit https://ibn.fm/ROTH2022Registration. A live audio webcast and replay of Biofrontera’s presentation will be available in the investor relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.biofrontera-us.com.

About Biofrontera Inc.

Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with a focus on photodynamic therapy (PDT) and topical antibiotics. The Company’s licensed products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. For more information, visit www.biofrontera-us.com.

Contacts

Biofrontera Inc.

Anke zur Mühlen

+1 781 486 1539

[email protected]

LHA Investor Relations

Tirth T. Patel

+1 212 201 6614

[email protected]

