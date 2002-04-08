ConnectOne Bank Announces Membership in USDF Consortium

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectOne Bank, the insured depository subsidiary of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. ( CNOB), announced today its membership in the USDF Consortium, an association of FDIC-insured financial institutions with a mission to build a network of banks to further the adoption and interoperability of USDF – a tokenized deposit. ConnectOne joins other industry leading banks in the Consortium, who will facilitate and promote the use of USDF.



“ConnectOne Bank’s participation in the USDF Consortium supports our strategy of building leading commercial banking solutions supported by innovative technology,” said ConnectOne Bank’s Chairman & CEO, Frank Sorrentino III. “We believe that employing blockchain within the regulatory perimeter, allows us to build effective and secure solutions for our clients that meet the demands of their changing businesses. We look forward to working alongside industry-leading banks in unlocking the opportunities that blockchain can provide.”

ConnectOne Bank, joined by Amerant Bank and Primis Bank in today’s announcement, have joined the founding members in building a network of banks to further the adoption and interoperability of a bank-minted tokenized deposit that will facilitate the compliant transfer of value on blockchain.

The growth is just one step for the Consortium, which is giving banks and their customers a way to leverage the potential of blockchain technology, including providing faster, less expensive digital transactions.

“The increase in membership is a testament to the Consortium’s ability to provide in-depth guidance and connect banks with turn-key technology solutions as well as the transformative role that blockchain payment rails can play in financial services,” said Ashley Harris, Chair of the USDF Consortium.

The USDF token is minted exclusively by U.S. FDIC-insured banks and represents a deposit at a USDF Consortium bank.

About ConnectOne Bank

ConnectOne Bank, a subsidiary of ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. ( CNOB) is a leading commercial bank with total assets in excess of $8 Billion. ConnectOne offers a full suite of banking and lending services to commercial, small business and consumer clients. Founded by an entrepreneur, ConnectOne combines leading digital solutions with high-level service to offer an unparalleled experience to its clients.

www.ConnectOneBank.com

About USDF Consortium

The USDF Consortium is a membership-based association of FDIC-insured banks. The Consortium's mission is to build a network of banks and further the adoption and interoperability of a bank-minted tokenized deposit (USDF™), which will facilitate the compliant transfer of value on the blockchain, removing friction in the financial system and unlocking the financial opportunities that blockchain and digital transactions can provide to a greater network of users. To learn more, please visit the Consortium's website at www.usdfconsortium.com.

