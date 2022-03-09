Galaxy Next Generation Issues Shareholder Update

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to provide the following Shareholder Update Letter.

A letter to our shareholders:

As we have always been, and will continue to be, we would like to be as transparent as possible with you all about yesterday's reverse stock split and re-capitalization of our share structure. The company has experienced growth in revenue, products, employees, and all-around industry recognition over the past year or so, and for the business to capitalize on all of this, we raised money from various lenders. With the increase in cash outlay to support the business through the slow period of the 2020/2021 pandemic, those lenders converted their loans into stock which in return had a negative effect on both our share structure and our share price. However, without these loans and equity raised, we would not have been in a position of growth which has been represented over the past two quarters reflected in our Q1 and Q2 10Q reports.

The company has positioned itself to be an industry leader in both classroom audio products and with school safety and security equipment and software. Because of all of this, we felt it was the appropriate time to fix the share structure to represent a more accurate market cap and prepare us for what needs to happen for us to reach our long-term goals.

The reverse stock split and getting out of sub-penny land benefits our business. It makes our current and prospective customers and potential acquisitions easier to deal with as we were often not taken seriously as a sub-penny stock. Being able to utilize our stock for potential acquisitions is a major benefit of being a publicly traded company and as a sub-penny stock we were unable to do so. Finally, our ability to raise capital, and higher quality capital at that, is much improved with a cleaner capital structure and by no longer being a sub-penny stock.

It was our hopes that the market would have reacted more efficiently to our improved financials, lack of dilution, and our improved fundamentals, but with the previous share structure, it seemed to be a battle we couldn't win. We have fought hard to maintain a high level of integrity in the OTCQB market and to maintain our QB status, there was a need to have a price at a minimum of a penny. I asked for and was awarded three extensions to the original delinquency notice from OTC markets to give us as much time as possible to make the most calculated decision for the long-term success of the company and our long-term investors.

We strongly believe that the reverse split was a necessity for the growth of the company to continue at the pace we have set for ourselves. The timing was carefully considered to make sure that once we initiated a re-capitalization to the share structure, that we would not have to make the heavy issuances made over the past couple of years to sustain the company. It has always been our goal to run a cleaner more traditional debt/investment schedule and the improvements to the balance sheet have allowed us to reach that position.

In 2022, our focus is to become a larger, higher revenue generating company with traditional financing in place and a more desirable stock offering for institutional investors to gain respect and interest in what we are doing fundamentally as a company. All of this together will lead to a much stronger and more stable stock.

As always, we appreciate your support and ask for your understanding in corporate decisions that have been heavily thought out and desperately endured by management.

Sincerely,

Magen McGahee, CFO

and Management

