374Water to Participate in the 34th Annual ROTH Conference

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / 374Water Inc.(OTCQB:SCWO)a social impact cleantech company is pleased to announced today that management will be participating in the 34th Annual ROTH Conference to be held at the Ritz Carlton, Laguna Beach , located in Dana Point, California on March 13-15, 2022 .

For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or [email protected].

About 374Water

374Water is a US-based cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their sustainability goals. https://www.374water.com/

