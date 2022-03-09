Galaxy Next Generation Awarded Over $230,000 in Purchase Orders from Texas Schools

Increased Interest in Texas for its G2 Technology Solutions

TOCCOA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / Galaxy Next Generation, Inc. (OTCQB:GAXY) ("Galaxy" or the "Company), a provider of interactive learning technology solutions, is pleased to announce that it was awarded and will deliver over $230,000 of G2 Interactive panels and accessories to two school districts in Texas.

The purchase orders are a result from a combination of efforts from previously awarded bids and new reseller partnerships in Texas. Galaxy expects to ship within this quarter and recognize it as part of our growing revenue.

With the increased interest in Texas, Galaxy has also recently hired a Central Regional Sales Manager based in Texas in order to serve the geography and growth more efficeintly.

Gary LeCroy, Galaxy's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The sales team has been working in overdrive to make sure all of our financial improvements reported lately continue. They truely have become a team of purpose with drive and determination. I am proud of our recent accomplishments."

About Galaxy Next Generation, Inc.

Galaxy Next Generation (OTCQB: GAXY) is a provider of interactive learning technology solutions that allows the presenter and participant to engage in a fully collaborative instructional environment. Galaxy's products include Galaxy's own private-label interactive touch screen panel as well as numerous other national and international branded peripheral and communication devices. Galaxy's distribution channel consists of 22+ resellers across the U.S. who primarily sell the Company's products within the commercial and educational market. Galaxy does not control where resellers focus their resell efforts, although generally, the K-12 education market is the largest customer base for Galaxy products - comprising nearly 90% of Galaxy's sales.





