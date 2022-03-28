WidePoint Sets Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call for Monday, March 28, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

FAIRFAX, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 9, 2022 / WidePoint Corporation(NYSE American:WYY), the leading provider of Trusted Mobility Management (TM2) specializing in Identity Management (IdM), Managed Mobility Services (MMS), Telecommunications Lifecycle Management (TLM), and Digital Billing & Analytics solutions, will hold a conference call on Monday, March 28, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.
WidePoint's management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Monday, March 28, 2022
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: (888) 506-0062
International number: (973) 528-0011
Access Code: 554975
Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through Monday, April 11, 2022.
Toll-free replay number: (877) 481-4010
International replay number: (919) 882-2331
Replay ID: 44743
