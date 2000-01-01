Beleaguered Netflix Halts Downward Slide

Wedbush Securities managing director Michael Pachter believes that hell may have finally frozen over. At least, that was the headline of his latest research note regarding Netflix Inc. ( NFLX, Financial), in which he implies that the worst could be over for the downward spiral of Netflix's stock.

The video streaming service’s stock reached a two-year low point at $341.76 per share, over 50% below its approximately $700 pinnacle in November 2021, on Tuesday, but then it bounced back by nearly 6% on Wednesday. This comes on the back of a 13.4% slide over the previous six days. At midday on Wednesday, Netflix stock was trading at around $360.39.

In his research note, longtime Wall Street bear Pachter raised his rating on the Los Gatos, California-based company to neutral. It was three years ago that Pachter set his rating of Netflix stock at “underperform.” He explained the change to his clients as follows:

“The recent share price decline reflects that Netflix investors have begun to appreciate that the company’s long-term prognosis is as a low growth, extremely profitable enterprise. While we do not anticipate significant share price appreciation in the near-term, Netflix’s first mover advantage and large subscriber base provides the company with a nearly insurmountable competitive advantage over its streaming peers.”

To me, this note makes it sound like Pachter could believe the worst is over for Netflix's downward price spiral. He seems to be of the opinion that the stock is finally reflecting the company's real prospects rather than over-inflated growth predictions.

However, Netflix could have additional headwinds coming up. On Monday, Netflix joined the host of companies that are cutting ties with Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine and crackdown on the media. Executives made the decision, they explained, “given the circumstances on the ground.” Netflix is also refusing to air Russian state television channels.

At least some investors were displeased with the Russia decision, complaining that their goal in investing is not to play politics. These investors predict hard times for the company once people who want it to focus on profits over geopolitics begin to bail out. At the same time, other investors are optimistic, explaining that Netflix is a good stock choice since it depends on neither supply chains nor energy prices. Some analysts anticipate a stock price of $450 to $500 as a possibility within months.

Some Wall Streeters feel Netflix must expand geographically by working with regional cable companies and present shows from around the world in languages other than English in order to compete more effectively with streaming competitors Amazon's ( AMZN, Financial) Prime Video, AT&T’s ( T, Financial) HBO Max, Walt Disney ( DIS, Financial) Disney+ and Hulu and NBCUniversal's Peacock.

Others have suggested the company diversify its package pricing and partner with various internet services in order to add ratings and additional information for viewers. Wall Street analysts see future subscriber growth coming primarily from smaller, less saturated markets, and at lower prices. It is the biggest markets that will basically fund development of future content.

Commercials could also be part of the plan. While the company still maintains that it has no plans for an ad-supported subscription tier, it has yet to completely disavow the possibility. On Tuesday, Netflix’s ​​chief financial officer Spencer Neumann talked about the possibility of a subsidized pricing tier during an investor conference. “It’s not like we have religion against advertising, to be clear,” he said, according to Variety. “But that’s not something that’s in our plans right now… We have a really nice scalable subscription model, and again, never say never, but it’s not in our plan.” Netflix had previously insisted it would not offer an ad-supported tier.

“Netflix offers subscribers a compelling value proposition for $15.49 per month, and we believe that the company has modest pricing leverage, with the ability to raise prices as high as $19.99 per month with few subscriber defections,” Pachter shared in his note. “However, we think that the higher the price, the more likely new subscribers will be to churn in and out, limiting Netflix’s ability to grow.”