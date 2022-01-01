Morgan Stanley at Work to Host Second Annual Virtual Financial Wellness Retreat

Morgan+Stanley+at+Work announced today that it is hosting its second annual Financial Wellness Retreat on March 16 -17, 2022. This exclusive event for participants of Morgan Stanley at Work’s corporate clients will provide financial education, tools and insights to help them take control of their financial well-being.

This year’s event will kick off with opening remarks from Brian McDonald, Head of Morgan Stanley at Work, and Mandell Crawley, Chief Human Resources Officer for Morgan Stanley. Attendees at the Financial Wellness Retreat will have access to more than 30 virtual educational sessions that span four themes: Personal Finance, Equity, Retirement and Executive Compensation.

Morgan Stanley and industry thought leaders will host sessions exploring diverse financial empowerment topics, including:

Making Cents of the Markets with noted market commentator Lisa Shalett, Chief Investment Officer for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, providing the Firm’s views on the markets and what’s ahead in 2022.

with noted market commentator Lisa Shalett, Chief Investment Officer for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, providing the Firm’s views on the markets and what’s ahead in 2022. Planning for a Resilient Financial Life covering budgeting, financial planning and saving strategies that can help reduce stress, build resilience and achieve financial goals.

covering budgeting, financial planning and saving strategies that can help reduce stress, build resilience and achieve financial goals. Retirement Planning Basics focusing on balancing near-term goals with planning ahead as well as popular retirement accounts and their various tax implications.

focusing on balancing near-term goals with planning ahead as well as popular retirement accounts and their various tax implications. Planning and Paying for Education Expenses looking at the options and considerations for each stage of education expense planning from managing student loan debt to starting a college saving account.

looking at the options and considerations for each stage of education expense planning from managing student loan debt to starting a college saving account. Powered by Equity highlighting options for putting equity shares and proceeds to work through savings, investment accounts and philanthropic vehicles.

In addition, the event will feature an interactive conversation with Morgan Stanley’s Senior Client Advisor Carla Harris and Esther Perel, therapist, author, and creator of the podcast, How’s Work on Relationship Intelligence: The Key to Building Successful Connections at Work.

“In our sophomore retreat, we’re expanding on last year’s themes of financial empowerment and sound investing habits, which are made all the more important in 2022 as employees and employers alike continue to navigate an evolving macro environment,” said McDonald. “The workplace can often be an overlooked resource for employees who are looking to build their financial future. We are pleased that a record number of participants will join us this year to gather insights that can help them on their financial wellness journey.”

The 2022 Morgan Stanley at Work Financial Wellness Retreat comes on the heels of its inaugural 2021 Financial Wellness Retreat that was well-received by more than 13,000 attendees across 500 companies. Attendees benefitted from 20+ virtual sessions covering a wide range of financial literacy and wellness topics.

To learn more about Morgan Stanley at Work, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.morganstanley.com%2Fatwork.

