Dodge Power Brokers Dealers, DCPerformance.com Now Open for Business as Enthusiasts' Source for Direct Connection Performance Parts

PR Newswire

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Dodge Power Brokers dealer network, the exclusive source for new Direct Connection performance parts, officially opens with staff trained to deliver a performance-focused customer experience

First wave of Dodge Power Brokers program will include nearly 100 participating dealerships, which can be viewed at Dodgegarage.com/power-brokers-dealers

Enthusiasts can find nearest Dodge Power Brokers dealership at Dodge.com/power-broker-direct-connection.html

Certified Dodge Power Brokers dealerships will meet standards of comprehensive knowledge and expertise in high-performance parts and their installation

Dodge delivers to performance enthusiasts "concierge"-level service with trained Dodge Power Brokers staff and (800) 998-1110 Direct Connection tech hotline ready to provide support

New DCPerformance.com online headquarters serves as one-stop source to search, shop, price and purchase Direct Connection parts

More than 200 Direct Connection performance parts from Dodge include: 14 performance kits for the production Dodge Challenger 13 race-ready kits and four graphics packages for the Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak Tuner and Stage kits that can boost the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and Challenger SRT Hellcat up to 885 horsepower and 750-plus horsepower, respectively (announcement regarding ordering and availability for Tuner and Stage kits will be based on CARB certification approval timing )

Direct Connection Modern Performance parts are designed, developed and validated by Stellantis engineering, adding peace of mind that comes with factory-backed performance warranty coverage

parts are designed, developed and validated by Stellantis engineering, adding peace of mind that comes with factory-backed performance warranty coverage Direct Connection Modern Performance parts installed/replaced by a Dodge Power Brokers dealership on a Dodge vehicle maintain the three-year/36,000-mile new vehicle basic limited warranty and the five-year/60,000-mile powertrain limited warranty

parts installed/replaced by a Dodge Power Brokers dealership on a Dodge vehicle maintain the three-year/36,000-mile new vehicle basic limited warranty and the five-year/60,000-mile powertrain limited Dodge Power Brokers and Direct Connection announcement reveals the next "garage door " of Dodge Never Lift campaign, a two-year road map to the brand's performance future

" of Dodge Never Lift campaign, a two-year road map to the brand's performance future Visit Dodgegarage.com/never-lift to view the 24 Months of Muscle calendar

The Dodge Power Brokers dealer network is officially open for business as the exclusive source for the Dodge brand's new Direct Connection factory-backed performance parts lineup. The Dodge Power Brokers program initial launch encompasses nearly 100 dealerships located in 34 states across the U.S., with the network set to expand in the coming months.

Certified Dodge Power Brokers dealership staff meet high standards for comprehensive knowledge and expertise in Dodge vehicle features, performance parts and their installation. A full list of the initial Dodge Power Brokers dealership network is available at Dodgegarage.com/power-brokers-dealers. Enthusiasts can view the list and also find their nearest Dodge Power Brokers dealership at Dodge.com/power-broker-direct-connection.html.

A new online home at DCPerformance.com will allow enthusiasts to order Direct Connection performance products through the Dodge Power Brokers dealer network. Direct Connection features a lineup of more than 200 parts, including 14 performance kits for the production Dodge Challenger, 13 race-ready kits and four graphics packages for the Dodge Challenger Mopar Drag Pak, and Tuner and Stage kits to boost horsepower for the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and Challenger SRT Hellcat (announcement regarding ordering and availability for the Tuner and Stage kits will be based on CARB certification approval timing).

"Today marks a milestone for our brand — the Dodge Power Brokers dealer network and DCPerformance.com are up and running and ready to accept orders for Direct Connection factory-backed performance parts from Dodge," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand CEO – Stellantis. "Dodge Power Brokers are not only the exclusive source for Direct Connection parts, but these dealerships feature staff trained to walk enthusiasts through potential Direct Connection performance upgrades and then handle installation of Direct Connection parts, while maintaining the vehicle warranty. The network is rolling out with an initial group of nearly 100 dealers — that number is only going to grow."

Read the full news release in the Dodge brand newsroom.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dodge-power-brokers-dealers-dcperformancecom-now-open-for-business-as-enthusiasts-source-for-direct-connection-performance-parts-301499204.html

SOURCE Stellantis