Small Pharma to Participate in the 34th Annual Roth Conference

LONDON, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Small Pharma Inc. (TSXV: DMT) ( DMTTF) (the “Company” or “Small Pharma”), a neuroscience company focused on psychedelic-assisted therapies for mental health conditions, announces its participation in the 34th Annual Roth Conference, which is being held on March 13-15, 2022, in Dana Point, CA.



A fireside chat will be hosted by a banking analyst from Roth in discussion with Small Pharma’s CEO, Peter Rands and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer, Dr. Carol Routledge. Small Pharma will also take part in a panel discussion, Psychedelics: “Immunotherapy” for the Mind. Both will be available by live webcast via the links below and available on the Events and Conferences page of the Company’s website.

Details for the fireside chat and panel session are as follows:

Fireside Chat Presenters: Peter Rands, CEO and Dr. Carol Routledge, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer

Date/Time: Monday, March 14 from 3.30 – 3.55PM/PT

Webcast Link: Click here

Panel Discussion

Date/Time: Tuesday, March 15 at 10:00AM/PT

Webcast Link: Click here

Meeting Availability:

To schedule a one-on-one meeting with the Small Pharma’s management team, please contact your Roth representative directly, or email [email protected].

About Small Pharma



Small Pharma is a neuroscience company specialized in discovering and developing novel treatments for mental health conditions, with a current focus on depression. Small Pharma initiated a clinical program into DMT-assisted therapy in February 2021. This program includes a Phase I/IIa trial on the Company’s lead candidate alongside development of a robust pipeline of proprietary preclinical assets.

About DMT



DMT is a naturally occurring psychedelic tryptamine found in plants and in the brain of mammals. Scientific evidence suggests DMT offers the potential for rapid-acting and long-lasting antidepressant effects. DMT is differentiated by its short psychedelic experience (< 30mins), which allows for short treatment sessions and offers the potential for convenient supervised treatments within patient clinics. Small Pharma is advancing a pipeline of DMT-based therapies and is leading the world’s first DMT clinical trial for major depressive disorder, in collaboration with Imperial College London.

Cautionary Note



Small Pharma makes no medical, treatment or health benefit claims about its proposed products. The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (“MHRA”) or other similar regulatory authorities have not evaluated claims regarding DMT-assisted therapies and other next generation psychoactive compounds. The efficacy of such therapies has not been confirmed by MHRA-approved research. There is no assurance that such DMT-assisted therapies and other psychoactive compounds can diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease or condition. Vigorous scientific research and clinical trials are needed. Any references to quality, consistency, efficacy and safety of potential therapies do not imply that Small Pharma verified such in clinical trials or that Small Pharma will complete such trials. If Small Pharma cannot obtain the approvals or research necessary to commercialize its business, it may have a material adverse effect on Small Pharma’s performance and operations.

The TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.x