Virgin Orbit to Present at Deutsche Bank's 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference

Virgin Orbit (Nasdaq: VORB) (“Virgin Orbit” or the “Company”), the responsive launch and space solutions company, today announced it will attend the Deutsche Bank’s 30th Annual Media, Internet & Telecom Conference.

Dan Hart, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Orbit will present on Tuesday, March 15 at 3:35 pm ET and will be available for 1x1 investor meetings. A webcast of the event will be available at the link HERE.

ABOUT VIRGIN ORBIT

Virgin Orbit operates one of the most flexible and responsive space launch systems ever built. Founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2017, the company began commercial service in 2021, and has already delivered commercial, civil, national security, and international satellites into orbit. Virgin Orbit’s LauncherOne rockets are designed and manufactured in Long Beach, California, and are air-launched from a modified 747- 400 carrier aircraft that allows Virgin Orbit to operate from locations all over the world in order to best serve each customer’s needs. To learn more, visit virginorbit.com

