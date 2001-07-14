Spotify Chief Financial Officer to Participate in the 2022 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference

Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
As previously announced, Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) Chief Financial Officer Paul Vogel will participate in the 2022 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at 7:10 p.m. Eastern Time. At the conference Mr. Vogel expects to discuss Spotify’s Audio First strategy and long-term opportunity, as well as the company’s response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The webcast will be available live and for replay on the Spotify Investor Relations website at http%3A%2F%2Finvestors.spotify.com.

About Spotify Technology S.A.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of 406 million Monthly Active Users and 180 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 184 markets, and more than 82 million tracks including over 3.6 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

