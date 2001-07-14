Blue Apron to Present at Credit Suisse 2022 Consumer Conference Series on March 15

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: APRN) today announced that Linda Findley, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Randy Greben, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Credit Suisse 2022 Consumer Conference Series on March 15, 2022. The virtual day will focus on online disruptors in the food sector.

About Blue Apron

Blue Apron’s vision is Better Living Through Better Food™. Launched in 2012, Blue Apron offers fresh, chef-designed recipes that empower home cooks to embrace their culinary curiosity and challenge their abilities to see what a difference cooking quality food can make in their lives. Through its mission to spark discovery, connection and joy through cooking, Blue Apron continuously focuses on bringing incredible recipes to its customers, while minimizing its carbon footprint, reducing food waste, and promoting diversity and inclusion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220309005887/en/