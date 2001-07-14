GeoPark Announces Doubling Its Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.082 Per Share

GeoPark Limited (“GeoPark” or the “Company”) (NYSE: GPRK), a leading independent Latin American oil and gas explorer, operator and consolidator, announces that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.082 per share ($5.0 million in the aggregate) payable on March 31, 2022 to the shareholders of record at the close of business on March 24, 2022.

GeoPark is doubling its quarterly dividend for the second time in less than a year from $0.041 per share ($2.5 million in the aggregate) to $0.082 per share ($5.0 million in the aggregate). This represents a 300% increase over the dividend paid on May 28, 2021. The Company remains committed to returning value to its shareholders while executing self-funded and flexible work programs and paying down debt.

Certain amounts and percentages included in this press release have been rounded for ease of presentation.

