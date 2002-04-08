Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2022 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of February 28, 2022 totaled $159.8 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $77.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $82.3 billion.



PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of February 28, 2022 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $23,541 Global Discovery 2,062 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 14,235 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 4,611 Global Equity Team Global Equity 2,391 Non-U.S. Growth 17,712 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 8,288 China Post-Venture 215 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 3,966 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,816 Value Income 9 International Value Team International Value 32,264 International Small Cap Value 23 Global Value Team Global Value 25,649 Select Equity 407 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,030 Credit Team High Income 8,003 Credit Opportunities 125 Floating Rate 47 Developing World Team Developing World 6,638 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 3,679 Antero Peak Hedge 1,096 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $159,807

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $94 million

