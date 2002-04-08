Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports February 2022 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of February 28, 2022 totaled $159.8 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $77.5 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $82.3 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2
As of February 28, 2022 - ($ Millions)
Growth Team
Global Opportunities$23,541
Global Discovery2,062
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth14,235
U.S. Small-Cap Growth4,611
Global Equity Team
Global Equity2,391
Non-U.S. Growth17,712
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth8,288
China Post-Venture215
U.S. Value Team
Value Equity3,966
U.S. Mid-Cap Value3,816
Value Income9
International Value Team
International Value32,264
International Small Cap Value23
Global Value Team
Global Value25,649
Select Equity407
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team
Sustainable Emerging Markets1,030
Credit Team
High Income8,003
Credit Opportunities125
Floating Rate47
Developing World Team
Developing World6,638
Antero Peak Group
Antero Peak3,679
Antero Peak Hedge1,096
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$159,807

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $94 million

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Investor Relations Inquiries: 866.632.1770 or [email protected]
Source: Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc.

